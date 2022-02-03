PREP SOCCER: Alcovy prepares for rebuilding year

COVINGTON, Ga. — On Jan. 28, Alcovy’s soccer season kicked off for both the boys and girls teams.

Heading into the season, each team was battling two very different situations.

Lady Tigers

The last time the Lady Tigers’ soccer team competed was when COVID-19 shortened the 2020 season. In 2021, Alcovy didn’t field a girls team.

Now, a year later, it has 14 players ready to give it a go this season.

Head coach Dwayne Graydon recognized that the energy has been positive over the offseason when preparing for the regular season to begin. He continued to stress that it’ll be that same energy to help build the foundation for the future of the program.

“We’re focused on establishing trust, discipline and forming good relationships,” Graydon said. “We want an ‘I can’ attitude this season in setting our expectations for the season.”

Reinstalling a program comes with growing pains and various difficulties, Graydon highlighted, too. However, the Lady Tigers have accomplished something already noteworthy for them.

In setting their goals for the 2022 season, at the top of the list for Alcovy was just having a team this go around.

They’ve done just that.

“One of those expectations was just trying to get a soccer team back going again,” Graydon said. “So we have at least met our first expectation.”

As the season progresses, Alcovy plans to mark more of their goals off the list, too.

The Lady Tigers’ season has already begun. Their next match will be on Wednesday, Feb. 1 versus Salem High School at home.

Tigers

For the boys’ team, they’ll be fielding a lot of players who have never played soccer before.

But head coach Michael Williams isn’t focused on the newness of this year’s players, but how the players establish themselves as one collective unit.

“The biggest thing is, if these guys buy into this program, become a team and stop focusing on individualism, then there’s not a team out there that we can’t be competitive with,” Williams said.

Williams believes that team comradery will develop as the season moves along in 2022.

The main focal point of that team chemistry is leaning on the players who know more about the sport. Williams doesn’t want to see separation due to knowledge of the game, but see each player helping one another out throughout the season.

“In the past, we’ve had this differentiation of people who have skill and those who haven’t,” Williams said. “I’m trying to move past that with the idea that those who have skill, become big brothers to those who are still working.”

Williams is hopeful that Alcovy will see that come to fruition with the season already upon it.

Following the season opener at Jackson County, the Tigers will be back in action Feb. 1. Salem High School comes to town to face the Tigers at home.



