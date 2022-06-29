PREP FOOTBALL: Forming a ‘Tiger’ mentality

COVINGTON, Ga. — A new head coach, a new coaching staff and virtually a new team will take the field when Friday night lights roll around for the Alcovy Tigers. The Tigers’ 2022 campaign commences on Aug. 19 at Sharp Stadium when they welcome Lithonia to town.

But before Alcovy begins preparing for its slate of opponents for this upcoming season, head coach Stephen Fortson said he and the Tigers are more focused on themselves during summer workouts.

The first progression Fortson has noticed has been in the mentality of the players. And, while everyone hasn’t progressed as much as Alcovy coaches hoped, Fortson remains optimistic

“We’re still in the process of developing our mentality,” Fortson said. “Right now, the kids are getting on board, but we still have some stragglers we’re trying to get on board as well. It’s coming into play. Have we got there yet? No. But we still got time to get there.”

Fortson recognized how the current stage of the summer factors into the mentality of the players. Even so, Fortson stressed that he and his staff have a “no excuses” policy for all players.

“Right now you got a lot of kids making excuses, but one of the things we always try and tell them is making excuses now, once the season starts, those excuses are going to bite you in the butt.”

Another obstacle that Fortson acknowledged is the lack of experience on this year’s team in terms of varsity play. However, Fortson said he plans to lean heavily on senior leaders, such as quarterback Ashton Evans during the summer months to help the inexperienced players along.

Nevertheless, Fortson is excited to see what the 2022 Tigers squad can do and accomplish in the fall, even with a young squad and a new coaching staff.

“We got some young talent,” Fortson said. “We got guys who have been a part of the program, but played in a different position based on the scheme we run. So they got to try and develop to those schemes we’re trying to do.”

Alcovy will continue to host summer workouts throughout July as well as participate in numerous 7-on-7 camps across the area. Everything the Tigers will participate in will help to bolster the team for the season ahead.