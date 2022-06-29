PREP FOOTBALL: Evans to be ‘more vocal’ leader for young squad

COVINGTON, Ga. — Coming off a season where they claimed their first ever region championship, the Alcovy Tigers’ 2022 squad will feature many new faces. But there will one mainstay on the offensive of the ball: senior quarterback Ashton Evans.

Evans, who is entering his third year as a starter for the Tigers, said he understands and accepts the challenge of guiding this year’s team back to the top.

“Just being one of the oldest guys trying to lead the younger people, because this year is wholly different,” Evans said. “All of [our players] are younger. [I’ve got to help] get them right and to lead them.

“We’ve been working them every single day, trying to get them right and get their football IQ up.”

Evans looks to carry the winning mentality from last season over to this season’s new team. Alcovy won last year’s region championship after going 5-0 in the region, defeat ing rival Evans High in their homecoming game to clinch the region title.

However, there are qualities that will be missed due to the roster turnover. Evans cites the aggressiveness as one of the reasons for Alcovy’s historic season.

“Last year, our entire team was seniors; they all had that dog,” Evans said. “All of [our new guys] are young and trying to find it right now. I think that would be the biggest difference.”

Evans is looking to improve on the field as an individual player for the Tigers. Through the summer, Evans believes he has made strides in crucial areas as a signal-caller for the Tigers.

“I’m just working on everything from reading coverages to mechanics to getting the ball to the right people at the right time; making the right decisions,” Evans said. “I’ve improved on my mechanics from last year. I’ve also gotten stronger and more intelligent.”

On top of the roster turnover, Evans will play his senior season under a new regime with first year head coach Stephen Fortson taking over after former head coach Jason Dukes’ departure.

Even though there’s been an adjustment period with the new coaching staff, Evans’ importance to the Tigers’ future success has not been overlooked by Fortson.

Fortson labeled Evans as “one of the best athletes on the team.”

“I’ve sat down and talked with Ashton and I’ve told him that I’m looking for him to lead,” Fortson said. “We’re looking for that leadership from him so that he can be able to lead the program forward and get those young guys to understand the importance of doing everything the right way. He’s been displaying that leadership and we’re just looking for him to do the great things he’s done and continue to guide our team.”

In addition to his individual development, Evans has also taken it upon himself to help develop the younger talent on this year’s Tigers team.

Evans said he’s noticed the team has made strides as a whole in preparation for the season ahead.

“I’ve noticed that they’re really open to learning new things, because some guys came in as one position, but now they play both sides of the ball,” Evans said, complimenting the team’s progress. “They’re trying to learn as much as they can and just trying to play.”

Evans is looking forward to being more vocal as a leader for Alcovy and helping guide this team to further success.



