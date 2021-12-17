PREP BASKETBALL: Lady Tigers down Lady Redskins for second time in 2021

COVINGTON, Ga. – Twice now, the Alcovy Lady Tigers and the Social Circle Lady Redskins have faced off and both times the Lady Tigers came away with a win. This time, it was to the tune of a 60-34 victory for Alcovy.

It started off fast for the Lady Tigers, going on a 21-2 run to open the game. Social Circle assisted Alcovy’s run with numerous fouls and turnovers. Outrebounding and good shot selection made the Lady Tigers a hard to team to keep off the scoreboard, too.

Tajah Jackson for Alcovy led her team with nine, first half points.

Alcovy led 33-11 at the half.

Coming out of halftime, the Lady Tigers maintained that energy. This time, in the third quarter, Joselyn Branch led the way for Alcovy with nine points in the quarter alone.

Seeing the players have high energy throughout the game impressed Alcovy head coach, Justin Hunter.

“Their energy picks up when we play [more aggressive], that is just our identity,” Hunter said. “For our [team’s identity], we feel that playing man and pressing is what puts them in successful situations.”

Ella Archer contributed the most for the Lady Redskins as she able to get to the basket often scoring a team-high 14 points.

Jackson led the Lady Tigers with 14 points, while Branch followed with 13 points.

After improving to 4-6 on the year, the Lady Tigers will stay at home to face Monroe Area High School Friday, December 17. The Lady Redskins fall to 2-6 after the loss and will go on to face Towns County in a home region matchup Saturday, December 18.