Offseason Player Spotlight: Jakyhia Lawrence

After two quality seasons for the Alcovy Lady Tigers, upcoming junior Jakyhia Lawrence is looking to prove the doubters wrong in 2025.

Lawrence is set to enter her third season at Alcovy as a third baseman and shortstop, and the first two were nothing short of excellent.

As a freshman, Lawrence played in almost every game and batted .378 with 28 hits and 21 RBIs. Last season, Lawrence produced another quality stat line with a .368 average, 28 hits, 20 RBIs and had the team’s lone home run.

Lawrence was named to the Second Team All-Region as both a freshman and sophomore.

Despite the loss of a key senior core from last year, Lawrence’s confidence is high midway through the offseason.

“I think we have something,” Lawrence said. “We have a brand new team, but we are coming together and are going to keep working to improve.”

With the departure of the aforementioned senior class, Lawrence was tabbed by interim head coach Marcus Smith as one of the team’s leaders going into the 2025-26 season.

With the high regards from Smith, Lawrence does not plan to take the responsibility lightly.

“I want to make sure I keep the team up, [have] good energy,” Lawrence said. “Even if I strikeout, go to the dugout and tell the person what the pitcher is throwing. [I want] less defensive errors.”

As she prepares to enter her first season as an upperclassmen, Lawrence wants to make sure people are not undervaluing the Lady Tigers, who have won a region title in two of the past three seasons.

“You can’t take us lightly,” Lawrence said. “People might think that we are just a brand new team and will not be that good, but I believe we are.”