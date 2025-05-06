Multiple Tigers place and advance at Sectionals

EVANS, Ga. — Eleven Tigers clinched their spots at the state meet this past weekend with strong results at the Class AAAAA Sectionals at Greenbrier High School.

After a good finish at the Region 8-AAAAA meet a week prior, Alcovy found itself competing in over 15 events when Sectionals began on Saturday.

Only one Tigers brought home first place, but multiple athletes kept their seasons alive.

The lone first place medal for Alcovy resided in the hands of Samaria Wilburn, who claimed first in the girls’ high jump with a score of 5-0.

Janae’ Randall qualified for both the girls’ discus and shot put. Randall placed fourth in both events with a score of 116-4 in the discus and 38-5.75 in the shot put.

The other qualifier for the Lady Eagles came in the girls’ 4x100 relay. The team — consisting of Kassidy Scott, Desiree Turner, Ka’Mora Wise and Jada Henderson — ran a time of 48.73 to earn seventh place.

On the boys side, Keith Gaines placed fourth in the 100-meter with a time of 10.58.

Gaines also qualified in the boys’ 4x200 relay. Gaines, along with Nickolus Lumpkin, Jailen Blackman and Anthony Ragan ran a time of 1:27.90 to earn fourth place.

Alcovy will take the trip northeast next weekend as they look to place at the Class AAAAA Championships at Barron Stadium in Rome, Ga. Friday, May 9 and Saturday, May 10.