Lady Tigers ready to claw at the competition in the 2025-26 season

The Lady Tigers are fired up and ready to go ahead of a new basketball season.

Last season the Tigers girls basketball team finished 11-14 for a sub .500 record, but managed a 7-5 region play record. Unfortunately, the 7-5 region record wasn't good enough for a playoff appearance.

The last playoff appearance for the squad was in the 2017-18 season and featured a 37-34 loss to Lakeside. Head Coach Justin Hunter’s squads have been so close so many times in recent years, and they'll certainly be hoping to end the playoff drought this year.

But before playoffs can be a part of the picture, there are plenty of other games that the team will be focusing on before then.

Alcovy’s season starts with a two-game road test against Salem and Locust Grove on Nov. 11 and Nov. 14, respectively.

Coach Hunter has marked the home opener on Nov. 18 as the litmus test game. Coach Hunter said, “Carver will be a good litmus test, we lost to them last year on the road.”

That game ended with a final score of 46-40.

Coach Hunter also mentioned a matchup against Eastside as well as a potential matchup against Newton (not currently listed on their MaxPreps schedule). A Newton matchup would be an especially tough one, but also a must-see, when considering that the Rams are the 6A defending state champions.

Some other good tests along the way will be a post-Thanksgiving weekend tournament as well as a tournament right after Christmas, hosted by Social Circle) that will act as solid checkpoints for the Tigers as they march through their schedule.

“Our matchup in the Thanksgiving tournament against Rockdale will be a good test for us as well,” said Coach Hunter.

This year the Tigers will be taking on almost all of the Newton county and Rockdale area schools before any postseason action happens.

One of the biggest keys to success for the Tigers will be staying healthy and injury free.

“My goal is to stay healthy,” said Coach Hunter. “The last couple of seasons we’ve been missing a key player for most of the season.”

The team will look different regardless of injuries or not though. Several seniors have moved on, including Janae Hutchinson, Shamariah Gibbs, Kendall Banks and Abigail Colett. All four of them graduated and are pursuing basketball at the next level.

Coach Hunter said, “the tournaments will provide an opportunity for team bonding, learning to work in a team environment and help mold the girls into successful women in and beyond basketball.”

This means that former role players are going to have to step up and elevate their consistency. Players like Addison Way and Minah Little are junior guards that will be expected to control the offense and facilitate for the team.

Simaria Wilburn will be a very versatile player once healthy and if she stays healthy. Wilburn will likely lead the sophomores and supporting cast.

Player additions, upgrades and development aren't the only potential catalyst though. Coach Hunter has returned and added to his staff in an attempt to bolster chances for success this season.

Among those coaching are Bishena Nickerson who has been at Alcovy but is new to a coaching role. Assistant coach Nita Harris will be a daily sight, working closely with all of the girls.

Returning coaches will include Dorothy Callaway, Jeffrey Cook and James Adams.

Despite a younger team, the Tigers squad will enter the season with high expectations and all of the tools to grow into form and succeed throughout the season.