Lady Tigers’ bats light up Clarke Central, earn first win of season

COVINGTON, Ga. — A 19-hit performance from the Alcovy offense propelled the team to its first win over the season in a 15-7 victory over Clarke Central on Thursday.

Multiple Lady Tigers came away with strong stat sheets, but Ra’Niya Smith’s four hits and Jakyhia Lawrence’s three RBIs on three hits led the way in win No. 1.

Clarke Central opened the game strong, but it did not take long for Alcovy to answer and then break it open.

Oliva Tomberlin handled all of the pitching for Alcovy on Thursday, and only three of Clarke Central’s seven runs were earned.

Tomberlin hit the first batter of the game and a single shortly thereafter put two runners on base for Adriana Ozuna, who drove in both on a two-run single.

However, Tomberlin helped herself in the next frame when she drove the first pitch of her at-bat over the fence in left field for a home run.

A pair of errors led to a three-spot for Clarke Central in the third inning that put the Lady Gladiators ahead 5-1.

One inning later, the Lady Tigers put themselves in front.

Leadoff hits from Smith and Lawrence led off the inning and Destiny Floyd later found herself in the box with the bases loaded.

Three pitches in, Floyd drove in a run on a RBI single.

In the next at-bat, Aubri Norman tied the game when she cleared the bases on a three-run triple.

After a strikeout, Aryanna Moore delivered with two outs on a go-ahead RBI single to put Alcovy up 6-5 at the end of the third.

The momentum seemed to carry right over to Tomberlin as she pitched a one-two-three frame before she went yard again.

After a leadoff double from Smith, Tomberlin jumped all over the first pitch again and sent a two-run home run to center field.

Clarke Central managed to pull within two runs when one runner scored on a passed ball, but the Lady Tigers never let up.

Lawrence delivered with a RBI triple in the bottom of the fifth before Paisley Tomberlin scored a pair on a two-run double.

A RBI single from Floyd put the Lady Tigers ahead 12-6 at the end of the frame.

The Lady Gladiators added one on a RBI groundout in the ensuing inning, but that proved to be all the scoring for Clarke Central on Thursday.

In the bottom of the sixth, Lawrence added with a two-run double before she later scored on a wild pitch to walk off the game via run rule at 15-7.

Alcovy broke out for 19 hits in the win that saw Smith, Lawrence, Olivia, Paisley, Floyd and Moore all have multi-hit games.

Alcovy will look to carry the momentum from win No. 1 when they travel to Newton High School to take on the Lady Rams and the Eastside Lady Eagles for Diamond Day on Saturday, Sept. 13.