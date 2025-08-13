GAME CHANGERS: Kaeden Booker entering senior season as Alcovy's 'Do it All' playmaker

Perhaps there is no player more game-changing for the Alcovy Tigers than senior Kaeden Booker, who can seemingly do it all on the football field.

Defensive back, done. Wide receiver, easily. Running back, for sure. Kick returner, you bet.

If there is a skill position in need of a playmaker, Booker has proven to be “that guy” for the Tigers throughout his career.

“I feel like I want to make a play at all times,” Booker said. “I want the ball, I’m hungry for it.”

Booker has started for the Tigers since his freshman year, where he started out as a defensive back.

Every year since, Booker has seen his role(and his stats) increase.

“He is a guy that we depend on to make big plays. He is a guy we lean on to get the team riled up,” said Spencer Fortson, Alcovy head coach. “He has been a starter for us since his freshman year. He has the capability to continue to grow and to continue to help our team grow as well.”

As a rusher last year, Booker averaged 5.6 yards per attempt on the ground. As a receiver, Booker finished second on the team with 21 receptions and 318 yards(team-best 15.1 yards per reception).

By season’s end, Booker was named to the All-Cov News Second Team as a returner.

With the top receiver from last year no longer with the team and a new quarterback in the room, Booker’s role on the offense may see him end the season as the top pass catcher for Fortson.

On the other side of the ball, Booker ended his junior season as one of the team’s best defenders.

Booker finished second on the team in tackles(33) and tackles for loss(1). He also ended the year with an interception.

As a player who compares himself to his favorites such as Troy Polumalu and Kam Chancellor, Booker expects to bring that kind of energy to the field in 2025-26.

This mindset is something that is noticed by his coach, too.

Booker has been tabbed as leader long before he arrived for his senior season at Alcovy, as Fortson sees him as the ideal athlete for the team.

“[We expect] the same sort of things you have seen out of him[Booker] since his freshman year,” Fortson said. “Booker has been a starter for us going on four years. That mindset, that heart that he has, that competitiveness that he has — that's the guy we want to see on a daily basis. He is out here motivating the guys, he is out here holding guys accountable. He holds himself accountable as well, he takes coaching well and takes criticism. He is the type of athlete you want to coach.”

Booker’s efforts have already been on display this offseason when the team took on Heritage in a spring game.

During one of the timed quarters, Booker hauled in a 20-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Trey Bryant that allowed the senior to show off the speed.

In the same game, Booker made a handful of pass breakouts on the defensive end.

Booker’s role for Alcovy was established long before his senior season, but Fortson knows he will need to be as big of a focal point in the locker room as he is on the field.

“He is a guy we look to for guidance to make sure we do the necessary things we need to do — the little things that we always talk about in the program [get done],” Fortson said. “We know he will make sure the job gets done.”