DIAMOND DAY: Lady Tigers face non-region tests

COVINGTON, Ga. — Prior to Saturday’s doubleheader, Alcovy was flying high off a 19-2 victory on Aug. 18 over Forest Park. However, the Lady Tigers encountered two tough non-region tests when going up against Eastside and Newton.

In game one against Eastside, Alcovy lost 4-1, but it bounced back in game two with a 6-5 extra inning win over Newton. Scheduling strong non-region competition was part of the plan from head coach Miranda Lamb.

“It helps keep them focus on the game, not the crowd,” Lamb said. “They need to focus on what they need to take care of in between those lines. And that’s in any competition. It doesn’t have to be an Eastside or Newton team, it’s in any tough competition.”

Game one featured a struggle at the plate. As a team, the Lady Tigers went 2-for-25, but CeCe Williams held down in the pitcher’s circle. She pitched six innings and allowed six hits and one earned run while striking out four.

Williams had an impact on game two in the batter’s box.

The sophomore went 2-for-4 with an RBI coupled with Kaylie McDonald’s 2-for-4, one RBI performance. Alexis Hernandez pitched the full eight innings giving up eight hits, zero earned runs while striking out three batters and walked three.

Overall, Williams was pleased with her team’s outing.

“I feel like we have to come out here and earn our respect,” Williams said. “I’m very pleased with being out here.

“We are Alcovy and we are growing. I’m very proud of how we did today and it was very exciting.”

Alcovy returned to region play on Tuesday with a road contest versus Lovejoy.

And, even though the Lady Tigers didn’t go 2-0 on Saturday, they’re still excited with where the team is at this point in the season.

“I’d rather split than go 0-2,” Lamb said. “That is an accomplishment. [Newton and Eastside] always have good programs.

“And we’re building to get that program. I told [the players] that we have work to get done on Monday.

“We got to continue getting better every single day.”