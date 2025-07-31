Davis talks inaugural flag football season for Alcovy

The inaugural flag football season for Alcovy High School is closing in and first-year head coach Toby Davis is eager for what this new program can bring.

Davis, the school’s current boys and girls soccer coach is no stranger to the football field, but he spoke about the steps he has put in to understand the workings of the new sport.

“I have been trying to partake [and watch] some of the games from other schools so I have a better grasp of the concepts and the rules," Davis said.

Davis was a long-time coach for the Liberty Knights Middle School football team and coached them to multiple championships during his tenure.

After he stopped down this past season, Davis set his sights on helping Alcovy introduce flag football, and the reception was well received.

Although he has not begun practice just yet, the response from the students has been outstanding.

“Right now, we have over 250 young ladies that have signed up,” Davis said. “They are ready to come try out for the new program and compete. For years past, Alcovy have always had young ladies looking to play flag football. Now that the opportunity is here, we did a sign up sheet and over 250 ladies signed up for the season to play.”

Davis noted that players such as Zariah Strozier, an All-Region soccer player for Davis, was one of many current Alcovy athletes to show interest in flag football.

For the inaugural season, Alcovy will only field a varsity team as the school looks to get acclimated with the sport and how it works.

By the time the team gets started in August, the 250 applicants will be narrowed down to a roster of 25 to 30 players, and Davis knows what kind of athletes he is looking for.

“The goal is to implement what I have learned and seen along the way,” Davis said. “The goal is to find some of the best players that can actually throw the ball, and we have some players that can catch. To implement it, we need to have those skill traits right there. With the 250 that signed up, I have heard great things about the young ladies that have been working out in the gym during PE time. Coaches have already come in and have told me, ‘coach, we have some ladies that can throw and can catch.’”

During his time at Liberty, Davis coached many of the players that suited for the three county high schools.

Now with a new team and new personnel, Davis spoke about how some of his schemes will translate to a new type of football.

“I really want to see what personnel I am working with, because at Liberty I can change up schemes like crazy because of the people you have,” Davis said. “In the past, I had guys I knew could run the ball, like Adryn Cole, who has 41 D1 offers. Those [type of] players had established the mindsets that I am looking for with these young ladies.”

Davis eyed a mid-August start for the team, but he noted that the first season will be about two things — competing and getting the players acclimated with the game.

“You need speed, you agility, and you need them to have the IQ for it,” Davis said. “That will come with time and with team building and team bonding.”

The Lady Tigers will compete in a region against Newton, Eastside and schools in Rockdale County as the sport will provide its fair share of rivalries.

With anticipation high for what flag football can be at Alcovy, positivity seems to be sky-high on Highway 36.

“With the excitement going on in the school, we are all excited,” Davis said. “With the feedback I have gotten from my colleagues in the building, they are excited. As the season gets ready to kickoff, we are going to have a lot of support and a lot of young ladies willing to put in the work to get the job done.”