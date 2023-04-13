Christian Lewis signs NLI with LaGrange College football

COVINGTON, Ga. — Christian Lewis took part in Alcovy’s special ceremony dedicated to honoring scholarship signings. The 5-foot-8 defensive tackle inked his national letter of intent to join LaGrange College’s football program.

Lewis won’t join the program until the upcoming fall semester, but that didn’t deter his excitement for solidifying his next step.

“It feels amazing,” Lewis said. “Looking forward to the change of scenery. I love it.”

LaGrange College sits 97 miles away from Covington. According to Lewis, the distance was a contributing factor to his final decision.

“It felt like home,” Lewis said. “It’s not too far away from my home in Covington. And I just love the football program, the players and the coaches.”

Over the past four years, Lewis has been a mainstay for the Tigers’ defensive line group. His experience playing for Alcovy has helped shape Lewis into the player and person he is today.

“Ever since I got here in ninth grade, it’s been constant work,” Lewis said. “I knew I wanted to go to the next level since I was a kid.”

Before Lewis takes the 97-mile trip to join his new team in the fall, he plans to graduate from Alcovy High School in May.

Lewis is on the edge of his seat to experience college football.

“I’m trying to mold myself into a man,” Lewis said. “I love playing football, but I’ve got to grow as a man, too.”



