Ashton Evans caps off storied Alcovy football career with Thomas University signing

COVINGTON, Ga. — Ashton Evans has registered a storied career for the Alcovy football team the past three seasons. All of that time led to his moment in the sun solidifying his future plans.

Evans signed his national letter of intent to Thomas University inside Alcovy High’s media center on May 5.

The occasion was a long time coming for the senior Tiger.

“I have dreamed of playing college football since I was 10,” Evans said. “Ever since I started playing football, this was my long awaited goal to eventually meet.”

Evans led the Tigers to unprecedented heights being a three-year starting gunslinger.

At the end of his senior season, Evans received Second Team All-Region honors from Region 3-AAAAAA. He compiled 522 total yards and scored five touchdowns.

In his sophomore and junior years, Evans engineered the Tigers’ back-to-back Class AAAAAA playoff appearances, which includes Alcovy’s first ever second round appearance last year.

But, there is one moment that stands above the rest.

“My favorite memory was when we won the region championship against Evans High School,” Evans said.

Said Region 3-AAAAA championship was the first in Alcovy football history, too.

Evans will remember something much more than just experiencing action under the Friday night lights.

“The thing I'll miss most about Alcovy is the coaches because they have taught me so much on and off the field,” Evans said. “It has been a blessing to be coached by them.”

Next up for Evans is joining Thomas University’s football program — a private university in Thomasville, Georgia — in the fall.

A Tiger teammate will be joining Evans at Thomas University, too, with Braxton Crawford signing there recently.

With all of that mind, Evans has great anticipation for what lies ahead.

“I can't wait to get on Thomas University’s campus and start working with all the great coaches there,” Evans said. “My journey is not over yet.”



