Alcovy Tigers fall 20-7 in season finale to Loganville

LOGANVILLE, Ga. – The Alcovy Tigers were defeated on Friday by the then-winless Loganville Red Devils.

Going into Friday’s contest, the last time the Red Devils were facing a winless season was 29 years ago. Loganville’s Coach Nic Snowden was also looking to notch his first win as a head coach. The Alcovy Tigers had not fared much better this season with their only win coming against Apalachee High School.

Using a very effective running attack led by Matthew Baze, 161 yards on 19 carries , mixed with big pass plays, the Red Devils defeated the Tigers

Alcovy won the toss but deferred to the second half. Loganville put together an 11- play drive moving the ball down to Alcovy 21 before a sack led to a turnover on downs. Alcovy took over on their own 21 but fumbled the ball three plays later. The fumble was recovered by Ely Wolaver giving the Red Devils the ball on the Alcovy 34-yard line. After a couple incomplete passes and an Alcovy personal foul penalty, Red Devil QB, Lamario Dorsey, 58 yards rushing on 10 carries and 2 TD’s found pay dirt on a 19 yard run with 5:27 left in the 1st quarter. Aubain Bakorongotan added the extra-point to put the Red Devils up 7-0.

On the Tigers next possession, they moved the ball down to the Red Devil 15-yard line before once again turning the ball over. This time Kaden Derbridge came up with the loose ball for the Red Devils. The ensuing Red Devil drive ate up the rest of the 1st quarter moving down to the Tiger 15 yard line as time expired. The Tigers’ defense held there forcing the Red Devils into a 32 year field goal attempt. Bakorongotan split the uprights to put the Red Devils up 10-0 with 11:29 left in the 2nd quarter.

Alcovy moved the ball down to the Red Devil six-yard line where the defense came up with a big stop on a fake field goal leaving the score unchanged. Loganville then drove the ball down to the Tiger 25 before Dorsey threw an interception giving the Tigers one last chance in the half to put points on the board. Once again the Red Devil defense answered the call and forced the Tigers to punt. The half ended with Loganville up 10-0.

After forcing a Tiger punt on Alcovy’s first drive of the 3rd quarter, the Red Devils, with Dorsey undercenter, put together a 10 play drive, 8 of which were runs , culminating in Dorsey plunging into the end zone from the 1 yard line. The extra-point was good, putting the Red Devils up 17-0 with 5;11 left in the 3rd quarter.

The Tigers answered back with an 85 yard touchdown run on the ensuing kickoff to make the score 17-7 with 4:59 left in the 3rd. Loganville went back to the run game putting together a 12

play drive aided by a roughing the kicker penalty on the Tigers. The Red Devils moved the ball down to the Tiger’s 10 yard line as the 3rd quarter ended. The Tiger defense was able to rally holding the Red Devils out of the end zone as the 4th quarter began. William Kines was called upon to attempt a 27 yard field goal. The kick was good, putting the Red Devils up 20-7 with 10;28 left in the 4th.

Alcovy, in a penalty-filled drive, held the ball for nearly five minutes before Red Devil Wayne Blake intercepted the ball on the Red Devil 1 yard line with a little over four minutes left in the 4th quarter. Loganville was able to run out the clock to secure its first victory of the year.

For the Red Devils, Kellen Palmer was the leading receiver with 73 yards on 8 catches. Blake added 28 yards on 2 catches. Defensively, the Red Devils were led by Derbridge with 10 total tackles and a fumble recovery.

The postseason was already out of reach for both teams before the game began. Tonight’s game came down to pride, sending the seniors out with a win, and hopefully, building momentum for next season. The Red Devils defeated the Alcovy Tigers 20-7.