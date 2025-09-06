Alcovy Tigers fall to 0-4 as Rockdale County continues their season unblemished

COVINGTON,Ga — The Rockdale County Bulldogs continue their 2025 unbeaten as they were able to get their revenge on the Alcovy Tigers after an overtime thriller in the 2024 season. The final score of this year’s contest was 40-0.

The Bulldogs got on the board first as their quarterback Deontae Burks connected with King Crumbley for a passing touchdown over the middle.

The Bulldogs defense were able to get key stops on defense as they were able to force three turnovers as the Tigers threw three interceptions in the first half to keep them out of the end zone.

The Tigers defense forced a couple of three and outs on defense but the Bulldogs found success on the ground as well.

Senior running back Jaylen Carlisle scored from six yards out while sophomore running back Malachi Veasley scored from 23 yards out to put them up 19-0 going into the halftime break.

The Bulldogs came out in the second half continuing their dominance as Burks were able to connect with Crumbley again in the left corner of the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown reception.

Jaylen Thomas hauled in the deep ball from Burks to score from 67 yards out. The Bulldogs ultimately forced a total of four interceptions to keep the Tigers offense off of the scoreboard.

The Alcovy Tigers (0-4, 0-0 8-AAAAA) will have much needed bye week with their non-region schedule wraps. The Tigers will open up region play against the Winder- Barrow Bulldogs in Winder on Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m.