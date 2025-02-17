Alcovy Tigers eager for new soccer season in Davis' second year as head coach

A new season is here, and Alcovy Tigers head coach Toby Davis couldn’t be more excited for the soccer season.

Davis coaches both the boy’s and girl’s squads at Alcovy and says there’s a lot to look forward to in the coming months.

First and foremost, Davis has a new assistant coach, Kymnesha Frett. Frett worked hard during this off-season, getting both teams conditioned and into the weight room, according to Davis.

That’s just the first step of many though, because Davis is anticipating a long, exciting season for both squads.

The boys team had some key losses, including Ismael Magassa, Marco Gonzales, Jakobi Johnson and Gregory Consingh.

However, Davis thinks that some of his new young guys, which there are a lot of, will be up to the task of replacing the senior talent.

Some of Alcovy’s new faces include Yerik Correa, Angel Alvarez, Delleon Wilson, Julian Herrera, Alonso Perez and Antonio Ramos.

Another new aspect for the Tigers in 2025 is their new classification and region — Region 8-AAAAA.

Davis referred to both the boys’ and girls’ regions as “SEC regions” because many of the teams in the region are playoff-caliber.

Last season, the boys finished 4-7-2 with a 2-5 region record.

“We’ll have to come out the gates and play solid, I think we can be and need to be better than we were last year,” Davis said. “I’ve got a young team this season, but I think we can get to the state playoffs.”

The Lady Tigers are in a similar boat.

Some key losses include Latara Lewis, Jennifer Lopez, Valerie Ayala and Tania Menchaca.

“Lewis was top 10 in saves nationally and Menchaca was valedictorian, but all these girls are super smart on and off the field,” Davis said.

Davis had very high praise for these girls and the newcomers, but also mentioned some key returners, too.

Zariah Strozier, Jasmyne Boney, Valerie Alvarez, Natalie Alvarez, Sydelle Alenda and Abigail Pollett are all going to be big names for the girls’ squad.

“All of these girls are being recruited, they’ve got great GPAs so they’re being recruited academically and athletically,” Davis said.

Almost all of the girls mentioned have multiple scholarship offers and Coach Davis loved bragging on them.

Teliah Howard, Khlow Williams, Alexa Aguilar, Heaven Clark, Annsle Bishop, Gabrielle McMiller, Miangel Rosiles-Lores, Benta Tamba, and Joanna Ramon-Beltran are all new names to get familiar with.

Almost all of the girls seem likely to see playing time and potentially start throughout the season.

Last season the girls finished 9-5 and 5-2 in the region, Davis was confident that they won’t miss a beat, and might even outperform last year’s squad.

Similar to the boys, the girls have most of the same tough opponents on the schedule.

Coach Davis, his new assistant coach and the Tigers’ soccer squads suffered losses to county-rival Eastside to open the season, but the team gets back into action Tuesday, Feb. 25 in a matchup with Piedmont Academy at home.