Alcovy stumbles on the road in 42-0 loss to Lovejoy

HAMPTON, Ga. — Alcovy suffered its second loss at Twelve Oaks stadium this season on Friday night. This time around, the Tigers fell 42-0 to Region 3-AAAAAA foe Lovejoy.

The game was a tale of two different offenses.

For the Tigers, early struggles continued to the second quarter and eventually to the second half. Alcovy never seemed to find a rhythm as the punt team saw the field often.

Missed passes along with dropped balls prevented the Tigers from gaining any momentum.

For the Wildcats, it was the opposite.

Early on, the run game set the tone as Lovejoy running back Dralin Gilbert gashed Alcovy.

Lovejoy’s first three drives ended with Gilbert carrying the ball across the goal line.

Despite a heavy lean on the run, the pass game was a success for the Wildcats when they dropped back.

Lovejoy quarterback Ryan Henson got his first score of the game in the second quarter. Henson connected with Antonio Floyd on a jump ball that gave the Wildcats a 29-0 lead.

Before the teams could reach the locker room for halftime, Lovejoy turned two Alcovy punts into scores.

After a long first half, the Tigers trailed 42-0 going into halftime.

Coming out of the half, the Wildcats used the running clock to drain down the entire third quarter on offense.

With the Wildcats on the goal line, Alcovy’s Taylor Richardson picked off the pass and took it 80 yards to put the Alcovy offense on the opposite goal line.

Despite the prime field position, the Tigers turned the ball over on downs to seal the loss.

Friday night’s loss drops Alcovy to 2-5 on the year with a 1-3 record in Region 3-AAAAAA. The Tigers will be on a bye week before taking on Forest Park on the road, Friday, Oct. 20.