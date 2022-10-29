Alcovy secures back-to-back wins with triumph at Jonesboro

RIVERDALE, Ga — The Alcovy Tigers traveled to Southern Crescent Stadium to take on the Jonesboro Cardinals on the Cardinals senior night in a 6A region matchup.

They left with a 16-12 win which gave Alcovy its first set of consecutive wins of the season.

The Alcovy offense started off the game with a run-heavy opening drive as it took the early lead 7-0 when quarterback Ashton Evans capped off his team’s opening drive with a four-yard touchdown run.

As quickly as The Tigers’ offense began, Georgia’s defense started the game just as hot, forcing two consecutive three-and-outs, each time giving their offense great field position.

Early in the second quarter, senior kicker/punter Braxton Crawford took advantage of said field position by finishing a scoring drive with a 39-yard field to give the Tigers a 10-0 lead.

Alcovy’s secondary had gotten their hands on two separate passes in the first half that could’ve resulted in interceptions, but they weren’t able to capitalize, and the Cardinals were able to find the end zone in the middle of the second quarter to trim Alcovy’s lead to four.

It happened when freshman quarterback Jontavius Wyman found his wide receiver for a three-yard scoring strike. Jonesboro couldn’t convert the two-point conversion thanks to setbacks from a holding and unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

In the second half, more solid Alcovy defense turned into points for its offense.

After one particular defensive stand in the third quarter, Tyler Solomon found the end zone from eight yards out with a touchdown run. That extended the lead to 16-6 early in the period. But the Cardinals responded with a 33-yard scramble by Wyman to cut the lead down to four points.

Alcovy’s defense held serve to salt the game away. And though the Tigers won’t make a postseason appearance this year, they will still look to close out their 2022 regular season campaign in style when they travel to face Rockdale next Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the historic Robert Reid Stadium.