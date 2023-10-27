Alcovy Lady Tigers fall in the Elite Eight

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Alcovy Lady Tigers season concluded in the Elite Eight after crushing defeats.

Alcovy fell 10-2 to the River Ridge Lady Knights in game one before suffering their season ending 9-0 loss to Effingham County Lady Rebels in game two.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Lady Tigers could not keep up with the Lady Knights.

Alcovy’s bats only got four hits in game one, with their only runs coming in the fourth inning.

Those runs came off the bat of CeCe Williams, who belted a two-run home run to dead center.

After a single to start the game from Alcovy’s Jamaya Anderson, three straight strikeouts ended the first inning.

In the bottom of the first, River Ridge capitalized on an error to get their first runs across home plate.

Following an error from pitcher Olivia Tomberlin, back to back hits from the Lady Knights gave them a quick 3-0 lead.

River Ridge moved runs across in the third and fifth innings before exploding for a five-run sixth inning.

A single, followed by a bases-loaded walk gave the Lady Knights a 7-2 lead. With the bases still loaded, two passed balls from Alcovy followed by an RBI single put the Lady Tigers down 10-2.

Those runs allowed River Ridge to win via run-rule in game one.

The loss meant the Lady Tigers would face Effingham County in an elimination game Thursday night.

Similar to the first game, Alcovy’s bats struggled to keep pace.

Alcovy went scoreless in game two, as they were only able to get three hits in the contest.

Effingham County pitcher Ava Wingate shut down the Lady Tigers, which allowed the Lady Rebels’ bats to take over.

All nine of Effingham County’s runs came across the second and fourth innings.

The Lady Rebels scored their nine runs on seven hits to eventually down the Lady Tigers.

Down 9-0 going into the top of the fifth inning, Wingate induced three Alcovy pop fly outs to end the game and end the Lady Tigers’ season.

The Lady Tigers finished their 2023 season in the Elite Eight after going 20-15 with a second straight Region 3-AAAAAA championship.