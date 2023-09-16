Alcovy football drops region opener to Mundy’s Mill in 21-6 defeat

JONESBORO, Ga. — Alcovy lost the battle of the Tigers Friday night 21-6 as they fell to region foe Mundy’s Mill. It was a game that saw both offenses struggle.

Entering their first matchup of the season in Region 3-AAAAAA, Alcovy did not come away with the win but put up a tough four quarters against Mundy’s Mill, a team that beat them 41-12 at Sharp Stadium last season.

For the majority of the contest, the battle of the Tigers was a tamed one.

The first score of the game came after both teams traded multiple drives in the opening quarter as both offenses missed opportunities.

Halfway through the second quarter, Mundy’s Mill quarterback Donovan Morton found his wide receiver down the sideline for a 37-yard score.

With under a minute left until halftime, Morton struck again. This time, he found his wide receiver over the middle as he connected with a 25-yard touchdown pass.

Morton’s touchdown drives on Mundy’s Mill’s final two drives of the first half sealed the deal on the game as it was all they needed the rest of the way.

Alcovy scored their lone touchdown of the game in a big way when quarterback PJ Wolfe found Nasir Watson who took the reception 88 yards for the score.

Offensively, the Tigers were able to get across midfield on multiple drives in the game, but the execution towards the red zone staggered Alcovy’s chances. Penalties and missed throws stalled them.

Despite the offensive struggles, the Tigers’ defense put together a fight to keep the game close as the front seven for the “Black Swarm” made their presence known early in the game.

Late in the fourth, Alcovy came away with the only turnover of the game when sophomore Malik Albriten picked off Morton’s deep ball.

Both Alcovy quarterbacks, Patrick Lucero and Wolfe, got snaps in the Tigers offense.

Each quarterback made plays with their feet out of the pocket but ultimately neither quarterback could get the Tigers offense going for consistent scoring drives against a tough Mundy’s Mill defense.

Mundy’s Mill tacked on a rushing touchdown late in the third to solidify the 21-6 win over Alcovy.

The loss drops Alcovy to 1-4 on the season with a 0-1 region record. The Tigers will be on the road next week with another region matchup against Woodward Academy(1-2) Friday, Sept. 22.