2024-25 All-Cov News Girls Soccer Team

With the soccer season in the rearview, it is time to highlight the county-area players that excelled on the pitch in the 2024-25 season.

If this past season proved anything, it is that soccer continues to be on the rise in the Newton County-area.

Most Valuable Player — Alana Ferguson(SCHS)

In what was her senior season, Alana Ferguson left it all on the pitch as he produced the best season of her high school career. Ferguson netted a team-high 57 goals to go with 22 assists. Ferguson was the driving force that helped the Lady Redskins reach the Final Four once again. By season’s end, Ferguson was named to the Region 4A-Division I First Team as well as the region’s Offensive Player of the Year.

Breakout Player of the Year — Sydney Pascual(EHS)

As only a sophomore, Sydney Pascual had a strong season for the Lady Eagles, who erupted to 10 wins in 2024-25. As one of the team’s primary midfielders, Pascual helped lead Eastside’s girls soccer team to a third place finish in Region 8-AAAA and a Sweet 16 berth. Pascual was named to the Region 8-AAAA Second Team.

Goalie of the Year — Gentrie Mobley(SCHS)

Junior Gentrie Mobley had a successful year in goal as it was only her second season as the team’s starting keeper. While also balancing time in the field, Mobley tallied over 745 minutes in goal this season. Along with her eight clean sheets, Mobley was named to the Region 4A-Division I Second Team.

Coach of the Year — Heather Richardson(SCHS)

After another successful year for Social Circle, Heather Richardson is the All-Cov News Coach of the Year. After losing the program’s all-time leading scorer last year, Richardson and the Lady Redskins showed no signs of slowing down as they tallied 16 wins and were crowned region champions for the fourth consecutive year. Richardson led her team to their fourth Final Four berth in as many years.

First Team

Alana Ferguson(SCHS)

-Region 4A-Division I First Team/Region Offensive Player of the Year

Faith Young(SCHS)

-Region 4A-Division I First Team

Katheryn Wilber(EHS)

-Region 8-AAAA First Team

Claire Ray(SCHS)

-Region 4A-Division I First Team

Kara Taylor(SCHS)

-Region 4A-Division I First Team

Joanna Funes(EHS)

-Region 8-AAAA Second Team

Zariah Strozier(AHS)

-Region 8-AAAAA Second Team

Sydney Pascual(EHS)

-Region 8-AAAA Second Team

Kambrie Morrow(SCHS)

-Region 4A-Division I Second Team

Taylor Bramlett(SCHS)

-Region 4A-Division I Second Team

Gentrie Mobley(SCHS)

-Region 4A-Division I Second Team

Honorable Mentions

Alcovy: Abigail Pollett(Region 8-AAAAA Second Team), Natalie Alvarez(Region 8-AAAAA Second Team), Teliah Howard(Region 8-AAAAA Second Team).

Eastside: Sanaa Dailey(Region 8-AAAA Second Team), Rilyn Hill, Alyssa Guerrero

Newton: Iyanna Willingham(Region 4-AAAAAA Second Team), Amaris Foster.

Aubrey Spruell(Region 4A-Division I Honorable Mention), Ryan Olivia Brown, Addie Henderson