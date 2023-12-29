With the Friday night lights in the rear-view, it is now time to announce the 2023 All-Cov News football team. The awards and teams are filled with Newton county-area players who had strong seasons.

There are 33 players among Alcovy, Eastside, Newton and Social Circle that received All-Cov honors for the 2023 season.

The staff at The News took all of the 2023 accomplishments from each player and selected a team. Leading the team are five special awards: Most Valuable Player, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year, and Coach of the Year. There are first team honorees as well with each program receiving an honorable mention.

Most Valuable Player - Marcus Calwise

Marcus Calwise is the All-Cov News Most Valuable Player for the 2023 season. Calwise played the majority of his snaps at wide receiver but the senior did it all for the Rams in his final year. Calwise's ability to make plays at multiple different positions on the field became crucial for Newton and its hunt for the playoffs. Calwise earned First Team honors for Region 4-AAAAAAA at wide receiver.

Offensive Player of the Year - Zion Johnson

Zion Johnson is the All-Cov News Offensive Player of the Year. Johnson was the catalyst for the Newton offense in 2023. The junior followed up his sophomore year with a strong junior campaign on the ground. Johnson was named to the First Team All-Region honors for Region 4-AAAAAAA at running back.

Defensive Player of the Year - Jacorey Jackson

Jacorey Jackson is the All-Cov News Defensive Player of the Year. Jackson was the face of Eatside’s front seven in his senior season. Jackson’s ability to get to the quarterback and stopping the run earned him First Team honors for Region 8-AAAAA.

Newcomer of the Year - Marion Eubanks Jr.

Marion Eubanks Jr. is the All-Cov News Newcomer of the Year. In his first year playing football for the Eagles, Eubanks made key plays on both sides of the ball. Eubanks ended the year leading the team in touchdown receptions and interceptions. After the season, Eubanks was named as to the First Team All-Region offense and defense for Region 8-AAAAA.

Coach of the Year - Jay Cawthon

Jay Cawthon is the All-Cov News Coach of the Year for the 2023 season. Cawthon led the Eagles to their third consecutive postseason berth with him at the helm while increasing their win total from last year. The Eagles finished with a 5-1 record in region play. Cawthon led the Eagles to the second round of the Class AAAAA playoffs.

OFFENSE

QB - Deron Benson

Yds: 1842 TD: 22 Cmp%: 0.637

RB - Kemoi Burke

Second Team All-Region for Region 3-AAAAAA

RB - Jayden Barr

Region 8-AAAAA Two-Way Player of the Year

RB - Kam Durden

Region 5A-Division I All-Region Offensive Team

WR - Keon Davis

First Team All-Region for Region 4-AAAAAAA

WR - Jude Nelson

Region 5A-Division I All-Region Offensive Team

WR - Bernard Johnson

Region 3-AAAAAA Honorable Mention

OL - Anjaven Pressley

Second Team All-Region for Region 4-AAAAAAA

OL - Censere Wright

Honorable Mention for Region 4-AAAAAAA

OL - Jonathan Crockett

Second Team All-Region for Region 3-AAAAAA

OL - Tagen Brown

Region 8-AAAAA All-Region Offensive Team

OL - Carlton Belgrave

Region 8-AAAAA All-Region Offensive Team

DEFENSE

DL - Camron Newton

Region 3-AAAAAA Honorable Mention

DL - Ryshawn Perry

Region 4-AAAAAAA Defensive Player of the Year

DL - Wayne Patterson

Second Team All-Region for Region 4-AAAAAAA

LB - Bristol Evans

Region 5A-Division I All-Region Defensive Team

LB - Christian Gass

Region 8-AAAAA All-Region Defensive Team

LB - Bailey Benson

Region 8-AAAAA All-Region Defensive Team

LB - Jehden Robinson

Second Team All-Region for Region 4-AAAAAAA

DB - Zack Harden Jr.

First Team All-Region for Region 4-AAAAAAA

DB - Ephraim Wright

First Team All-Region for Region 4-AAAAAAA

DB - Bernard Lackey

First Team All-Region for Region 3-AAAAAA

DB - Kalen Stapp

Region 8-AAAAA Honorable Mention

SPEC - Samuel Velasquez

Second Team All-Region for Region 4-AAAAAAA

Honorable Mentions

Taylor Richardson (Alcovy)

Region 3-AAAAAA Honorable Mention

Anquez Cobb (Eastside)

Region 8-AAAAA All-Region Offensive Team

Jamarcus Pressley (Newton)

Second Team All-Region for Region 4-AAAAAAA

Jameccus Hardge (Social Circle)

Region 5A-Division I All-Region Defensive Team