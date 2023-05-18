2023 All-Cov News Boys Soccer Team

COVINGTON, Ga. — All four of the Newton County area soccer teams fielded underclassmen-dominated rosters in 2023. On top of that, the majority of the postseason, All-Region honors were awarded to freshmen and sophomores.

With that young talent, along with juniors and seniors recording noteworthy seasons, The Covington News selected its annual All-Cov News soccer team.

Headlining the team is an Most Valuable Player, Newcomer of the Year, Captain of the Year, Most Improved and Coach of the Year. Joining them is an 11-man First Team and each school received an honorable mention.





Most Valuable Player

Preston Guy

Social Circle

As a sophomore, Preston Guy finished the 2023 season tied for the most goals of any area player. He netted six goals and had two assists.

After the season concluded, Guy earned Second Team All-Region honors from Region 5A-Division I.

Guy’s contributions led the Redskins to a region runner-up finish and helped punch Social Circle’s ticket to the Class A-Division I playoffs again this year.





Newcomer of the Year

Hudson Harris

Eastside

Eastside’s 2023 roster consisted of 70 percent underclassmen. Hudson Harris, however, made his presence known throughout his freshman season.

He scored two goals and was a crucial part of the Eagles’ improved record from a season ago.

At the end of the season, Harris was recognized on Region 8-AAAAA’s Second Team All-Region.





Most Improved

Destin Cohran

Alcovy

Once again, Destin Cohran seemed to be the go-to scorer for the Alcovy Tigers this past season. But, he took it up a notch compared to his efforts in 2022.

Last year, Cohran scored four goals and no assists. This year, more than doubled his goal total by scoring nine goals and contributed 12 assists.

Cohran’s performance earned him the 2023 All-Cov News Most Improved honor, too.





Captain of the Year

Nolan Stanfield

Newton

Nolan Stanfield was an anchor all season long for the Newton Rams as their goalkeeper. Stanfield’s performance was pivotal in many of the Rams’ matches.

In five contests this season, he surrendered two or fewer goals. He even helped Newton shut out Social Circle 1-0 and tied Stephenson 1-1. Plus, Stanfield kept Heritage off the board enough for the Rams to win 2-1.

That is why Stanfield received the 2023 All-Cov News Captain of the Year.





Coach of the Year

Anthony Williams

Eastside

In year one at the helm of the Eastside Eagles, Anthony Williams had a roster that mainly consisted 70% of underclassmen.

Nevertheless, Williams led the Eagles to a two-win improvement compared to the 2022 season.

Last season, Eastside went 4-10 overall and this year they finished 6-9-1.

Williams was the clear choice to be the 2023 All-Cov News Coach of the Year.

FIRST TEAM

Alcovy Tigers

Caleb Tondee, a senior, scored six goals and had eight assists for the Tigers in 2023.

Eastside Eagles

Senior Eli Caid scored five goals and had one assist. At the end of the year, he was announced as a Second Team All-Region honoree.

Thomas Hill scored four goals and had two assists in his sophomore campaign.

As a freshman, Alexis Vieyra scored six goals for the Eagles in 2023.

Jesus Meija scored four goals in his final season as an Eagle.

Ethan Manley scored three goals and registered one assist in the 2023 season.

Social Circle Redskins

Jordan Leigh scored three goals and had an assist as a junior. He also earned First Team All-Region recognition from Region 5A-Division I.

Senior Ethan Knight netted three goals and contributed two assists for the Redskins. Knight was recognized on the Region 5A-Division I’s First Team, too.

As a junior goalkeeper, Jase Peters recorded 175 games in 1,340 game minutes, which includes 80 overtime minutes. Peters was voted onto Region 5A-Division I’s First Team All-Region.

Cambyl Johnson placed three shots in the back of the net and recorded an assist as a senior. At the end of the year, Johnson was awarded Second Team All-Region honors from Region 5A-Division I.

Drake Wilkerson had two assists on the year and was named to Region 5A-Division I’s Second Team All-Region.

HONORABLE MENTION

Alcovy: Nikilis Johnson

Eastside: Tucker Consuegra

Newton: Brady Williams

Social Circle: Aldo Cervantos



