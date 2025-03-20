STRICKLAND: Week Nine Under the Gold Dome

We’re in the final stretch of the 2025 Legislative Session, and things are getting down to the wire. Last Thursday was Crossover Day, the last chance for bills to clear their first major hurdle. With less than 10 legislative days left, Senate Republicans are doubling down to push through real, commonsense legislation that puts Georgians first and stands up to the continued nonsense coming from the radical left.

Over the next three weeks, we’ll be working in House committees to get Senate bills across the finish line. That means defending Georgia values, making our communities safer, cutting bureaucratic red tape, and pushing back against the destructive policies that have left hard-working Georgians struggling to make ends meet.

I’m proud to report that a bill I co-sponsored, SB 6, made it through the House Committee on Health and is one step closer to becoming law. SB 6, authored by Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick (R–Marietta), authorizes testing equipment to determine whether a controlled substance has been adulterated. While past legislation has targeted fentanyl testing, the emergence of new drugs like xylazine on the streets warrants further efforts to protect our children and families. SB 6 broadens the past fentanyl test strip bill to include all covered substances while we work on more long-term solutions for prevention and recovery. This measure’s progress is a win for our state, and I’ll keep you updated as we get it over the finish line.

On Thursday, the Senate took up the House’s budget recommendations for 2025-2026. Let’s be clear: this is your money. You work hard to put food on the table, and it’s our job to make sure the government isn’t wasting a single penny of it. Our Senate Appropriations Subcommittees are focused on holding agencies accountable and making sure taxpayer dollars are being spent wisely. We’re cutting waste, prioritizing law enforcement and ensuring your kids can get their education safely.

I’m also carrying House Bill 392, which would revise the dates for specific events related to the Georgia Tax Court. This is an essential piece of legislation to assist the transition of the Georgia Tax Tribunal from the Executive Branch to the Judiciary. Streamlining this process saves taxpayer dollars and makes our state government more efficient.

Whether it’s small business owners, law enforcement officers or hard-working Georgians just trying to make a living, your voices are why I’m here. We need more of you stepping up, speaking out, and staying engaged because the fight for Georgia’s future isn’t just happening at the Capitol—it’s happening in our communities, our schools, and at our kitchen tables.

With just a few weeks left in this session, if you have concerns, ideas, just want to know more about what’s happening under the Gold Dome, reach out. Your voice matters, and I’m here to make sure it’s heard.

Sen. Brian Strickland serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary. He represents the 42nd Senate District, which includes Morgan County and portions of Henry, Newton and Walton counties. He may be reached at (404) 463-6598 or by email at Brian.Strickland@senate.ga.gov.