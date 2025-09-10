VELIOTIS: "We'll show you!"

As I may have mentioned, the Greek people have an indomitable spirit, fine-tuned by 3,000 years of culture, especially honed in philosophy. They have a great attitude about life, and really seem to enjoy great everyday platitudes which sound as though Socrates himself just uttered them! Consider this tidbit. “Never lend your car, your cigarette lighter or your wife!” Why, you ask? “Because you will never get it back!” They never seemed to have mental health issues, and they all carried “worry beads” and used them constantly.

On the charming island where I lived for 15 years, one of the main attractions was the “surreys with the fringe on top.” Sleek black “amaxsa” with convertible closing tops, driven by a driver “O Amaxsas” (the horse car driver) and pulled by one horse. They were like stepping back in time, as a mode of transportation used for hundreds of years. They were lovely to behold, to listen to their specific sounds, and fun to ride in; two people could fit in the seat, so it was cozy, especially with the rocking motion, trotting along. These men would line up on the harbor when a boat docked, awaiting customers. They also lined up in the big seaside plaza below the 1914 Hotel Poseidonion every day and evening. There were maybe 25-30 of the drivers, and they had a brotherhood, an honor system, and ALL wanted ALL to succeed. This job was passed from father to son; you had to inherit this occupation. These surreys would carry you on a short distance, or a very long distance, around to the back of the island, or its furthest ends, which was lucrative for them.

At my wedding in 1974, all of the wedding party and all of the guests were carried two-by-two from the town to the little pink chapel where we got married, a three-mile trip, and all carried back to town via the horse cars. The bride and groom were the last to arrive back in town for the reception. Then there were the rides down to the seaside restaurant, another three miles. At 2 a.m., they said, “We quit, walk home,” and two of my brothers walked that three-mile distance, arriving back at the hotel at 5 a.m.

This illustrates how ingrained these horse carriages were to island mystique. Actually, just hearing, “No cars, and surreys with the fringe on top,” sold me on checking out that island in 1971 when I was actually on a neighboring island. I remember meeting the creepy guy who gave me that “sales pitch.” Amaxsas were definitely a unique island feature.

So… imagine the shock…when one summer day in 1977, a small bus arrived on the ferry boat. All eyes were on it as it drove to the large seaside plaza and parked not too far from the amaxsa lineup spot. “WTF is going on?” is what they were thinking, all shouting, shaking fists. “What is this stinking bus doing here? Gonna steal our jobs? It requires gasoline to run, not hay! And petroleum is $7.00 a liter. How many people does it seat? Sixteen? That’s eight of our trips!! Let’s fight!” And so on and so on. Probably buckets of profanity uttered. Turns out that a rich businessman had bought the bus and just took it to the island without actually getting a license to operate on the island. He intended to only give the faraway rides, and leave the town to the amaxsas. A bus ticket was a lot cheaper than a custom carriage ride, after all. When the carriage driver’s “union” heard where it came from, “an outsider,” no wonder! It got late, and the crowd dispersed. However, the drivers had a called heated meeting later that night. “What are we gonna do about this? It’s our livelihood, and he’s killing us.” So… a bright idea. “LETS GET RID OF THE PROBLEM.” So early the next morning, all of them gathered on the quay, united in their mission, and altogether, they pushed with their HANDS that offending bus into the Aegean Sea, probably laughing and cursing simultaneously. I saw it the next day and thought, “Uh oh, that won’t be an easy fix.” Sure enough, a huge flatbed derrick was brought in to hoist it from the water. Then the troubles started… police, port authority, lawyers, lawyers and lawyers.

Turns out that it was illegal, but not criminal (as no passengers in it). The story made national news, TV. The lawsuits drug on for 10 years! The amaxas had to go to jail for two to three months, but in order to avoid prison, they paid a fine of about $1,000 each for their misdeeds. This case is still talked about today! If only the bus owner had come in advance, met with the drivers, and said,” Let's compromise; I will take the long routes, and you will keep the town?” But nooo…temper got in the way, and a huge mess was created by both sides. Today, the driver’s children and grandchildren are keeping the surreys tradition alive, but only in the pleasant summer months. Oh, and the bus is there, taking the long round-the-island routes.

So… whose side would you be on? Who won? Could you laugh it off now?