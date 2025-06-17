VELIOTIS: Lucky Lefteri, a Rags to Riches story

The Greek man’s name Eleftherios (EH-Lef-THAIR-ee-ose) means “Free” or ‘Liberated”, a sense of nobility with a hopeful outlook on life. Nothing could have been further from the truth in this Lefteri’s( Lef-TERR-ee) childhood. When I lived on that tiny 15 square mile Greek island, everyone knew him, as he was deemed the village idiot. Born to a poor family, with a few older siblings, he was an anomaly, slow to speak, physically unattractive, to the point of being very ugly. Think an ugly Forrest Gump? Protruding ears, a large mouth, which did not even cover his buck teeth, often drooling. Topped with a large nose and stiff hair, and wearing old raggedy clothes, you could spot him a mile away. His own parents were VERY cruel to him, they treated him like an animal, constantly taunting and BERATING HIM, plus some kids bullied him. If he earned any money from odd jobs, his abusive parents took it from him.

However, my late great friend Maria “discovered” him, and turned his life around. She took a personal interest in him, tutoring him in life lessons, survival skills, manners. She literally took him under her wing, and turned the “sow’s ear” into a silk purse. She taught him how to eat properly, how to dress, how to talk, how to stand up for himself, personal hygiene, how to behave. She read to him, showed him movies about life, initiated intelligent conversations with him. She grew quite fond of him, and he of her. He became her “second “son, and her own son was not jealous, but cared about him as well. Basically, he was transformed into a whole new person. I met him, as did her whole circle of friends.

So Lefteri started working for me, helping in my garden. He was a hard worker, and we got along famously, even to the point that he would occasionally babysit for my children, being completely trustworthy. He was 18 or so? When a very kind-hearted island man found a regular job for him on the nearby island which was a small private island owned by Stavros Niarchos, one of the richest men in the world at the time. When I say private island, I mean many residences, an airport, helipad, luxury beaches with everything- jukebox-cabana, a fire department, a desalinization plant, a theater, tennis courts, hunting preserve, a private chapel, warehouses, a private harbor, electric generating station, villas, pools, gardens, a village for workers, etc. A private and completely exclusive island world. Royalty from around the world vacationed there, the King of Greece on his honeymoon, Princess Diana and Prince Charles on their honeymoon. Rudolph Nureyev and Margot Fonteyn performed privately there at the peak of their career, in the 1960s. Other European royalty visited there often. So that’s where Lefteri started working, after a trial period, then a full-time employee, commuting there daily by small boats. The family could see the honesty and innocence in him, and soon he was a trusted and valued employee. Later there was a family christening in their private chapel (a small church actually), with only a small crowd of family, jet setters, but Lefteri was invited. At a Greek Baptism or wedding, a small party favor is given to guests, called a boubouniera , it is a small handful of Jordan almonds(koufeta) tied up with tulle, and adorned with ribbon, silk flowers etc. They cost about 3- 4- 5$ each, and usually 50-100 are needed for the - photo by Contributed Photo ceremony. Well, Lefteri was invited to the private Niarchos baptism, with only about 20 people attending and the boubouniera was outstanding! A solid sterling silver lidded box 3 inches square, lined with teak, curved on top, with the family crest embossed, inside were only 3 almonds, and the “ribbon” was an 18 kt.gold necklace, 20 inches long, with a gold cross on it, tied criss- crossed around the box, VERY impressive, and probably cost 500-600$ EACH at the time. Only a few were made, and he got one! When he showed it to me, I said “You better keep that forever” (don’t let your parents see it!)

Lefteri continued to work for the Niarchos family, flying on private planes, going to their compound in Zurich, Switzerland and wherever they travelled. After I had moved away from Greece, on a return visit I saw Lefteri, when a few old friends took him out to dinner. It was wonderful to see him, sharply dressed, nice haircut, better looking! (teeth fixed?), sporting a Rolex watch. He was an entirely different person, calm, delightful, confident, suave, smiling, happy. What a 180-degree difference from his youth! Totally transformed!

Turns out that he is now a millionaire, lives in Switzerland full time, only coming to Greece for 2 weeks a year. He purchased an expensive apartment In Piraeus, never married, yet he is the trusted house manager for the estate of the Niarchos family in Switzerland. He was so kind, I bet he forgave his mean parents, but I HOPE THEY GO TO SOME KIND OF PURGATORY!

To quote an American general,” be careful whose toes you step on, they might be connected to an a** you have to kiss one day”. Or a softer message by Plato in 330 B.C. “Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a hard battle”.

Carol Veliotis is a local columnist for The Covington News. She can be reached at carol.veliotis@gmail.com.