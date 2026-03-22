VELIOTIS: Do you have a favorite doctor?

Well… on March 30, you have an opportunity to tell them that! It’s National Doctors Day in the U.S. Do you know what it takes to become a doctor? Four years of college, then four years of medical school, then three to seven years of residency before they can become certified. On average, it costs around $250-400,000 to become a doctor, not even a specialist. Today (as of 2023-24), there are over one million practicing doctors in the U.S., yet aaaaaapproximately 350 million people, so, on average, each doc has to cover 350 patients? Too heavy a load?

The symbol of a doctor is the Rod of Asclepius, a staff with a snake wrapped around it. Asclepius (4th century B.C), a Greek ‘doctor,’ who had a VERY effective treatment plan. Many confuse it with the caduceus /kuh/doo/see/us/ another staff with two intertwined snakes with wings, but it's been misconstrued. That staff belongs to the Greek god Hermes, but even though it isn’t medical, many modern doctors use it to represent Asclepius. The caduceus (left), a winged staff with two intertwined snakes, is used as a symbol of medicine today. It belonged to the Greek god Hermes, while the real medical staff, the Rod of Asclepius (right), has only one snake. EMS uses the correct staff in their blue Star of Life logo. Contributed Photos.

Asclepius had a clinic at Epidaurus; I saw the ancient pit myself! People traveled on foot from afar to seek the care of this renowned physician (Latin for healer). Whatever ailed you… you were placed in a deep pit of writhing snakes (a scene from Indiana Jones?) Most people cried out, “I’m fine!” “Let me out, I’m cured!” Maybe psychosomatic??? The snakes were FAR worse than what ailed them! Seems that his treatments worked! Fittingly, the symbol of the snake stems from that origin. Most people are scared of snakes, and some are scared of doctors, and they may experience “white coat syndrome.” I love my doctor, Dr. Groover, and my NP Nicole. I like them as people and as the doctors into whom I put my trust!

Remember the TV show Doogie Howser, M.D. (1989-1993), a child prodigy and physician at age 14, and as a 16-year-old teenager practicing medicine. Today, some people my age (60s, 70s, 80s) see a young doctor, and immediately THINK “Did you graduate from high school? much less medical school? … Doogie?” There have been hundreds of TV shows and movies and songs about doctors: Grey’s Anatomy (named for 1858 Bible of Anatomy), ER and House are some top ones. The actor Eric Dane, a cast member from Grey’s Anatomy who portrayed a doctor, just died at age 53 from ALS. His last taped words are profound.

There is a 129-word Hippocratic oath (mentions Asclepius) from 400 B.C. Named for the Greek physician Hippocrates (460-370 B.C), known as the Father of Medicine. His tenets were basically …be honest and ethical, treat the patient, do no harm, respect the patient, do not give deadly drugs, diagnose properly, no sex with patients, etc. This oath is outdated, and modern oaths are sworn when a person graduates from medical school.

My father was a doctor, a calling which he loved. His sister told us that when he was 12, he found a dead chipmunk in their yard. He made his sister (squeamishly) hold it while he dissected and studied it. The flattened and dried skin was in the family Bible. That was the defining moment for him: “I want to grow up to be a doctor,” and he did. Graduating from Emory School of Medicine, serving as a medic for four years in WWII, and returning to his hometown to become a family doctor and surgeon. On his tombstone, the letters M.D (Medical Doctor) follow his name, a title which meant the world to him. I am still known as ‘Dr. Callaway’s daughter!’ He performed the FIRST operation in Newton County Hospital in 1958. I have the highest regard for people in the field of medicine. Physicians are among the most honored, respected, and prestigious professions in the world, especially the landmark doctors …(DeBakey = hearts) (Apgar = newborns) (Salk = polio), etc.

A source of pride for fellow Georgians. The VERY first Doctor’s Day was on March 30th,1933, in Winder, Georgia, and is now celebrated all over the U.S.! Remember, Dr. Crawford Long employed the FIRST anesthesia on March 30th, 1842! Crawfordville (they turned around and named the town for him), a county (Long) and a hospital in Atlanta (now part of Emory) honor his achievements. MANY medical achievements have been made in our state!

Some famous and infamous doctor names...Dr. Spock (pediatrician), Dr. Who (Sci-Fi), Dr. No (villain), Dr. Feelgood (celebrity doc), Dr. Oz (government), Dr. Seuss (children’s books), Dr. Mengele (horrors), Dr. Fauci (vaccines), Dr. Gupta (CNN), Dr. Kildare (TV), Dr. Zhivago (romance), Dr. Frankenstein (monster), Dr. Hannibal Lector (killer), Dr. Dolittle (veterinarian). Who is our surgeon general these days? (Last one I remember is Dr. Koop). Don’t forget Bugs Bunny in 1940 with the phrase “What’s Up, Doc?” Betcha didn’t know that Che Guevara was a physician! He had a strong belief in public health as a human right, with preventive care for the poor. Bravo! When he became a political revolutionary, he used his medical training in battles, treating his soldiers.

There are over 150 types of doctors, depending on their specialty. In photographs, they are usually pictured in a white lab coat with a stethoscope around their neck, usually holding a medical chart. Robert Palmer had a popular video of his song “Bad Case of Loving You Doctor, Doctor.” Do you love your doctor? A friend of mine loved her doctor but never told him. He died suddenly, and she was heartsick that she never told him; later, she told his widow. So, NOW is your opportunity to thank YOUR doctor! For their years of service, dedication, compassion and care for you!

Carol Veliotis is a local columnist for The Covington News. She can be reached at carol.veliotis@gmail.com.