VELIOTIS: A brief story about Aging

Well now, …young… or… old? Is it possible to be both at the same time? Is it a state of mind? Comedian George Burns lived to be 100, yet he smoked 10-15 cigars a day, drank 3-4 martinis a day and avoided natural foods. Go figure!

Which are you? I happen to be old (78), but I was young once, hundreds of years ago, it seems. When my mother was 44 (beautiful, vibrant), and I was 18, (all knowing) I thought that she was SO VERY OLD. I asked her “What does it feel like to be SO old?” She paused for a second, pensive, and said “In my heart I FEEL 18”. WOW, never thought of it that way. Now I too, feel young “on the inside”. So, it’s what’s on the inside that matters, not the old wrinkled outer self? Or do you “age gracefully”, and accept the passing of days, years? A friend told me” My brother,70, says” the days and weeks seem to be the same, but the months and years FLY by.” I say ‘the older you get, the faster time flies”. I personally cannot stand the sound of a ticking clock, every second sounded out, declaring” that’s a second gone from your life, never to return.”

I know of many senior citizens who say when they go to the doctor’ “it’s Doogie Howser, he/she is only 16!” Sometimes I think “have they graduated from high school? Much less medical school?” The older you get, the younger young seems! Yet I know / knew many people who lived to be 100 and older, some who are” sharp as a tack”. In the Bible, Book of Genesis,

Methuselah was 969 when he died. His son was born when he was 187. Have you ever heard the expression “Old as Methuselah”, probably not, as it is an old expression. And YOU, gentle reader are NOT old! Neither am I! If you can read this paper, you still have a functioning brain.

Ancient Chinese wisdom believed that if you tried a new food, really experimented with something out of your comfort zone, your way of thinking expanded, and it added an extra 40 days to your life.

Have you heard of the eternal quest for the “fountain of Youth”? In 1513, the Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de Leon came to Florida searching for the eternal fountain of youth. Apparently, if you drank from it, YOU RETAINED YOUR YOUTH. Did he find it? Nope, but many places in Florida are named for him. And also, there is a 16-mile-long avenue in Atlanta, Georgia named for him. Referred to locally as ‘Ponce’ so, is The Fountain there?????

Have you ever heard of the 1890 “Portrait of Dorian Gray” by Oscar Wilde, the story of a HANDSOME YOUNG man who never wanted to grow old. He sold his soul for immortality in order to remain perpetually young and beautiful. While he never aged, his portrait aged, becoming grotesque. His peers aged dramatically, but not him, only the portrait, which he despised and hid.

So, what are some of the advantages of Youth? Being young, fresh, eager, immortal, whole life ahead, carefree, healthy, few responsibilities, freedom, dreams, desires, ‘first times’, brand new, etc. My fave Mark Twain called Youth his ‘salad days’, when he was green in judgment.

Now, what are some of the advantages of Age? Wisdom, experience, memories, a growing family, financially stable, a healthy diet, more free time, volunteering, a sense of purpose,

emotional control, a sense of gratitude, continuing education, reduced anxiety, etc.

What are the some of the disadvantages of youth? No money, insecurity, peer pressure, underage sex, anxiety, bullying, teen pregnancy, junk food, substance abuse, latest fads, hyper focused on self, undeveloped brain, risk taking, etc.

What are some of the disadvantages of old age? Memory loss, irrelevancy, non- technology, infirmities, nursing homes, being forgotten or marginalized, falling down, end of life, decreased mobility, vision loss, pain, caregivers, etc.

If you live from A (youth) to Z (old age) you may experience all or some of these stages. “And can any of you by worrying add a single hour to your span of life?” In Luke 12:25, Jesus explains the futility of worry and the importance of trusting in God.

Each life is a different story, so make the best of yours. Is your brain a sponge or a rock? Stay flexible, in your body and your mind. Rubber bends, does not break. Never stop learning, have strong social connections, volunteer, have a strong faith and practice it, help others. Practice gratitude and keep a sense of humor.

What makes the story of a life? In our day to day lives, its work, home, duties, obligations, etc.

What gives life meaning? There are many causes for celebration, to briefly escape from the everyday. Graduations, promotions, weddings, vacations, birthday parties, Christmas, Easter, special holidays, housewarming, reunions, baby showers, concerts, baptism, farewells, retirement, anniversaries, milestones of life to celebrate, connect, reflect and enjoy special moments, creating extraordinary memories. These events make up “the days of our lives”. Make them count!

Carol Veliotis is a local columnist for The Covington News. She can be reached at carol.veliotis@gmail.com.