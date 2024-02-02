STRICKLAND: Week Three under the Gold Dome

We were back on the Senate floor this week following Budget Week, and I am proud of the meaningful and impactful work the Senate has done. It was another busy and eventful week under the Gold Dome.

As Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, we held two committee meetings, addressing several important bills. Among them were the “Safeguarding Adopted Children from Sexual Violence Act” and legislation concerning the arson of law enforcement vehicles. I appreciate the bipartisan efforts we’ve undertaken and will continue throughout this session.

On Monday, House Bill 30 passed through my committee, later clearing the Senate floor on Thursday. This crucial legislation defines antisemitism for state agencies, guiding hate crime investigations without infringing on First Amendment rights. While everyone has the right to free speech, hate-driven violence or discrimination is intolerable. Though legislation can’t eradicate hate, we can signal our zero-tolerance stance in Georgia. The bill’s fruition owes much to Rep. John Carson (R–Marietta), Rep. Esther Panitch (D–Sandy Springs), and Senate President Pro Tempore John F. Kennedy (R–Macon).

I’m pleased to announce that Senate Bill 143, which I authored, received favorable approval from the Senate Committee on Retirement on Thursday. This bill adjusts the retirement age of appellate court judges to 60, aligning it with trial court judges. Such a change will enhance Georgia’s judicial system by attracting top talent to its highest courts. I eagerly anticipate its progress in the weeks ahead.

Returning to the Senate floor on Monday, Jan. 29th, we’ll continue to review and pass legislation aimed at improving the lives of all Georgians. Should you have any legislative inquiries, please don’t hesitate to contact my office during the remainder of session.

Sen. Brian Strickland serves as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary. He represents the 17th Senate District which includes all of Morgan and portions of Henry, Newton and Walton County. Sen. Strickland may be reached by phone at 404.463.6598 or by email at brian.strickland@senate.ga.gov.



