STRICKLAND: Week nine under the Gold Dome

Editor's Note: The week referred to in this column is March 9-13, 2026.

With Crossover Day behind us, the Senate is now turning its attention to House legislation and one of our most important responsibilities: crafting a fiscally responsible Fiscal Year 2027 state budget. This week, Senate leaders met with agency heads and stakeholders from across Georgia’s industries to review funding needs and ensure our state remains on a strong financial path.

This process may take time, but it’s one of the reasons Georgia is consistently recognized for responsible financial management. Every dollar we approve is taxpayer money, and we take that responsibility seriously. That means asking tough questions, carefully reviewing requests and investing in programs that truly benefit Georgia families.

We are also working to make sure state policies do not place unnecessary burdens on our local communities. This week, I voted to pass House Bill 244, which will allow smaller local governments with annual expenditures under $2.5 million to complete a streamlined audit process. Right now, many small towns are required to conduct full audits every year, which can be expensive and difficult for communities with limited staff and resources. This legislation maintains accountability while giving smaller governments more flexibility so they can spend more time focusing on the services their residents rely on.

Protecting your finances is another priority we addressed this week. The Senate passed House Bill 945, which strengthens protections against financial exploitation. Unfortunately, scams targeting seniors and vulnerable individuals have become more common and increasingly sophisticated. This bill allows banks to place a temporary 15-day hold on transactions if they suspect someone is being financially exploited. Financial institutions are often the first to notice suspicious activity, and this legislation gives them the ability to step in and help prevent someone from losing their hard-earned savings.

We also took an important step toward helping more children find permanent homes. The Senate adopted Senate Resolution 771, creating the Senate Study Committee on Adoption and Permanency Affordability. For many loving families, the cost of adoption can be a major barrier. This committee will study ways to make adoption more affordable and accessible so that more children in Georgia have the opportunity to grow up in safe, stable homes.

Another issue we addressed this week involves maintaining public trust in our local courts. I carried House Resolution 251, a constitutional amendment that would make probate judge elections nonpartisan. If approved by voters, candidates would run without political party labels on the ballot. This change would help ensure that these local judicial races remain focused on qualifications, experience, and a commitment to the rule of law rather than partisan politics.

As a practicing attorney, I have seen firsthand how important it is to keep politics out of the courtroom. Our courts depend on judges who are focused on fairness and justice when making decisions that can profoundly affect someone’s life. The measure passed through the Senate Committee on Judiciary and is now eligible for consideration in the Senate Committee on Rules.

Along with our work on state legislation, the Senate welcomed several federal leaders this week, including Brooke Rollins, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Kelly Loeffler, Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, and Doug Collins, Secretary of the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. We discussed the significant strides being made to expand resources for veterans nationwide, as well as the critical role Georgia plays in feeding and fueling our nation. Supporting our farmers and rural workforce remains essential, especially as they face rising costs and ongoing labor shortages. These conversations focused on how federal partnerships can help strengthen our agricultural industry while continuing to support the veterans who have served our country.

As always, hearing directly from you is one of the most important parts of my job. If you have questions, concerns or ideas about issues affecting our community, please do not hesitate to contact my office. It is an honor to serve you under the Gold Dome.

Sen. Brian Strickland serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary. He represents the 42nd Senate District, which includes Morgan County and portions of Henry, Newton and Walton counties. He may be reached by phone at (404) 656-0508 or by email at Brian.Strickland@senate.ga.gov.