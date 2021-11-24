OUR VIEW: Let us be thankful and enjoy our many blessings

[Editor’s Note: This editorial originally appeared in The Covington News on Nov. 20, 2012.]

“For, after all, put it as we may to ourselves, we are all of us from birth to death guests at a table, which we did not spread. The sun, the earth, love, friends, our very breath are parts of the banquet... Shall we think of the day as a chance to come nearer to our host, and to find out something of him who has fed us so long?” — Rebecca Harding Davis

• • •

Thanksgiving is a day that most of us sit down with family and, in spite of all of our good plans, stuff ourselves, then swear we will never eat that much again and then go back in the evening for seconds.

Thanksgiving is a day that many of us watch football and spend time with family, in some cases lots and lots of family who pack into the house.

By the time Thanksgiving is over, we may think we’re never doing that again, but we know in our heart that as surely as the sun rises in the morning, we’ll be back again next year to celebrate the same traditions with the same people.

Similarly, despite any depressing news that comes our way in Newton County, hope springs ever eternal.

We have a new industry that promises to provide jobs and lure even more industries in the future.

We have been spared the effects of major storms that wrecked other communities and torn apart many lives.

Surely, some are doing much better financially than others and if you have lost your job, home or fortune this past year, you might find it harder to understand why you should be thankful. We understand and sympathize.

However, all of us can be truly thankful this year when we take the time to reflect on the fact that we still have our freedoms.

Above this editorial, Rebecca Harding Davis gives many of us the greatest reason that we should be thankful. And, therefore, we thank God today for all his bounties and all his blessings and, for those with faith, we know that even in the midst of tribulations, the Lord is with us.

Here at The Covington News, we are also incredibly grateful to and thankful for our advertisers and our readers. We recognize that without your support, we wouldn’t be where we are today and would have many less things to be thankful for.

Enjoy your families, enjoy your many blessings, don’t eat too much and, above all, remember the host who has truly made all of it possible.

So, from the entire staff here at The News, we wish you and your family a bountiful Thanksgiving.

Our View on the Issue is an opinion of The Covington News editorial board, which includes Owner Patrick Graham and Editor and Publisher Taylor Beck.