NEWTON: WrestleMania 41 predictions

C’mon now. You knew I couldn’t let WrestleMania go by without talking about it, right?

It’s once again that time of the year for wrestling fans all over the world as WrestleMania season comes to a head. Centered at Las Vegas this year, WrestleMania 41 features an exciting lineup of matches for both the hardcore wrestling fans like myself and the casual viewer.

As is customary, I’d like to take the time to make some predictions on this weekend’s card.

Main Event 1: Cody Rhodes (champ) v. John Cena: WWE Championship

Sunday’s main event is slated to be reigning WWE Champion Cody Rhodes against the legendary John Cena. There’s no question that this match has the most moving parts in it, which should make it the most exciting.

Rhodes has been WWE Champion now for over a year since defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. But his challenger is one of the best to ever do it in John Cena.

While Cena has been a part-time wrestler for several years now due to his Hollywood success, he announced several months ago that 2025 would be his last year wrestling before fully retiring for good. He vowed that one of his goals before retiring would be to win his 17th world championship, which would break the all-time record in WWE.

But the interesting catch about it is that Cena isn’t doing this as his normal hero persona. No, this time, he’s the bad guy.

At the Elimination Chamber, fellow wrestler turned Hollywood star The Rock coerced Cena into turning on Cody Rhodes, turning Cena into a bad guy for the first time in two decades. It was, no question, the most shocking “heel turn” in wrestling history.

It’s been appalling to see Cena, who’s been WWE’s essential “babyface” for so long, finally turn heel after years of fans clamoring for it. And I think, ultimately, that’s what will make WWE pull the trigger for Cena’s 17th world title reign.

People want to see more of this version of Cena, and I think that’s why he becomes the new record holder. Sorry Ric Flair.

Prediction: John Cena defeats Cody Rhodes to win his 17th world championship

Main Event 2: Roman Reigns v. CM Punk v. Seth Rollins

Saturday’s main event is about three main-event guys who all just despise each other.

First, you’ve got Roman Reigns, the Tribal Chief of WWE, looking to reclaim dominance over the company a year removed from losing his WWE title. Then, you’ve got CM Punk, who’s been outstanding since returning to the company after a decade-plus hiatus (minus the failed AEW run). And lastly, you’ve got Seth Rollins, a multi-time world champion who has been in a slump in recent months.

The story revolves around all three men wanting to beat the living crap out of each other.

Reigns and Rollins were two of three members in a group called “The Shield” in the early 2010s. Eventually, Rollins turned on Reigns, and the relationship between the two hasn’t been the same since. Around the same time, Punk hired The Shield as mercenaries, before that relationship blew up, too.

Since Punk’s return to WWE in 2023, he and Rollins have been at odds with each other. It is a true level of storyline hatred between these two that hasn’t been seen in some time.

The coil in this story is legendary manager Paul Heyman, Reigns’ wiseman and close friend of Punk. For this match, he will actually be in Punk’s corner, thanks to a “repaid favor” from Survivor Series.

It’ll likely be down to Heyman and where his allegiances lie as to how this match will turn out. But for now, my guess is that CM Punk will take the win, seeing as he finally gets his dream in main eventing WrestleMania.

Prediction: CM Punk defeats Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Gunther (champ) v. Jey Uso: World Heavyweight Championship

Gunther has been one of the most dominant champions in WWE history.

Fresh off of a 667-day reign as Intercontinental Champion, it only took him a few months to become World Champion for the first time. He’s been dominant ever since, showing little sign of slowing down.

But his next challenger might lead to the demise of “The Ring General”. His name? Jey Uso.

A long-time tag team competitor alongside his twin brother Jimmy, Jey has broken out in recent years on his own. He’s the most popular guy in WWE by a country mile and is coming off a ton of momentum after winning the 2025 Royal Rumble.

There’s no question that WWE wants to capitalize off of Uso’s popularity, and it’s why I think the title change is made.

Prediction: Jey Uso defeats Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Championship

Tiffany Stratton (champ) v. Charlotte Flair: WWE Women’s Championship

To be honest, neither of the main women’s feuds this year are moving me.

Maybe it’s because AEW (the main competition) is putting on better stories in the women’s division? Maybe it’s because the Cena-Rhodes story is so interesting to me? I’m not sure. What I do know is that, regardless of the feud, the match between Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair should be a good one.

Stratton, just 25 years old, has been WWE’s best newcomer in recent years. She’s already claimed the WWE Women’s Championship in his first year on the main roster and is now set to take on 14-time world champion Charlotte Flair.

Flair, who is not as beloved by crowds like her father, is looking to play spoiler to Stratton after winning the 2025 Royal Rumble. However, I think this ends with the champ coming out on top.

Prediction: Tiffany Stratton defeats Charlotte Flair to retain the WWE Women’s Championship

Rest of slate:

WWE Women’s World Championship: Bianca Belair defeats Iyo Sky (champ) and Rhea Ripley to become the new WWE Women’s World Champion

Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio defeats Bron Breakker, PENTA and Finn Balor to become the new Intercontinental Champion

U.S. Championship: LA Knight defeats Jacob Fatu to retain the U.S. Championship

World Tag Team Championship: War Raiders defeat The New Day to retain the World Tag Team Championship

Women’s World Tag Team Championship: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeat Bayley and Lyra Valkyria to retain the Women’s World Tag Team Championship

Rey Mysterio defeats El Grande Americano (Chad Gable)

Naomi defeats Jade Cargill

Drew McIntyre defeats Damian Priest

Logan Paul defeats AJ Styles

Happy WrestleMania season to all who celebrate!

Evan Newton is the managing editor of The Covington News. He can be reached at enewton@covnews.com.