NEWTON: 2023 and beyond

What a roller coaster this year has been.

If you will allow me to do so, I’d like to share my 2023 and some of my resolutions for 2024.

The first three months of 2023 were “the uncertain months.”

I found myself starting my last semester of college and trying to find out what would be next. I had no plans after college and the only thing I had going for me as a job was my bouncer position that I held for years.

I had many sleepless nights, worrying about my future. It was very hard on me and a lot of people in my inner circle could tell it, too.

In April, the door finally opened – at least for the next few months – as far as what would be next. An opportunity with my hometown newspaper, The Monticello News. My role would be to strengthen their digital media presence, and initially, do some minor reporting and column writing for the summer in an internship role.

Once May rolled around, I did something that at times I didn’t even think I could do — I graduated college.

It is no secret to anyone who knows me that I was not the best student. I consider myself an intelligent person and I would like to believe I have some sense, but school was just not my strong suit. It sure didn't help that I carried a ton of stress from the thought of having to leave college and find a job.

But I did it. I persevered.

From May to September, I did what can simply be called a “workhorse summer.”

I would work Monday through Thursday at the newspaper, writing and working on digital media platforms, would then make the drive to Milledgeville on Thursday nights and work Thursday through Saturday at my bouncing job. I was easily working 45-50 hour weeks for four straight months.

The only true weekend I took off the whole summer, was when my brother and his wife got married in early June.

Throughout that time, I was beginning to rebuild confidence in myself. After months of self-doubt, I was out of my creative abyss.

As I was working between two jobs, I put in roughly 30 job applications for various places all over the state of Georgia and even some in other states for a full-time, concrete position.

I landed two finalist interviews – and got neither of the jobs.

It’s life – it happens, but I was crushed both times. I often thought, “What was I doing wrong? Should I have done more in college? Should I have been a different version of myself in these interviews? What was wrong with me?”

Despite the rejections, I was determined to keep trying and to keep working. I knew the right opportunity would come along someday. I just didn’t know it’d be just one month later.

October is what I consider to be one of the most emotional months of my life.

I had continued putting in serviceable work and continued to put in applications to find a solid full-time position. One of those was The Covington News.

I put in an application for the news editor as a leap of faith after watching a TikTok video of someone putting in several leap of faith styled applications and landing a job from it. I then got the invite from the managing editor, Phillip, to do an interview.

I was through the roof excited about this one. Just 30 minutes away from my parents’ house and an opportunity to work in a full-time position that would allow me to showcase what I’m really capable of. It was everything that I wanted and something I knew I could do, if given the opportunity.

I had the opportunity to share the news with my grandfather, who I called Papa, that I had a big interview coming up. He had been in rough shape and was essentially nonverbal and bedridden in his bed at the nursing home. He was able to acknowledge that I was working hard to build a future for myself and gave me a slight smile.

Unfortunately, just 90 minutes after that visit with Papa, he passed away.

It’s undoubtedly the hardest loss I’ve had to experience in my life. He was someone who was pivotal in my upbringing and someone who I looked up to as a role model and hero. I still to this day, can’t believe he is physically gone, but I know he will always be with me.

And he was, as just two days later, I got the phone call that I would be offered the current position I hold today.

From November to December, I began the new chapter in my life as the best version of my creative self to date.

I got to come in and immediately make an impact with the way we shape our news coverage here. I’ve interviewed countless people about a numerous array of topics. And best of all, I’ve got to tell the stories of so many amazing people within the Newton County community.

This is the job and opportunity that I spent many sleepless nights wishing for.

Outside of the work that I did in office, was the work I did on myself.

I began focusing on things that make me happy and what puts me in the best of headspace. Much less of the negativity and much more of the positivity. That’s the motto I began to live by to really find my peace.

And to top it all off, I got to spend the last days of December spending time with my family and really enjoying the moment. Because, I had previously learned two months prior, that you may not always get the opportunity to do it “the next time.”

So as we exit the roller coaster that was my 2023. Here are some of my new year's resolutions for 2024.

Continue to be the best version of my creative self. November was just the start of this new chapter, but I will continue to keep writing the story. I will continue to keep pushing to be the best version of my creative self. Return to the best version of my physical self. Not that long ago, I was in incredible shape. That has since dissipated a bit since I’ve left college. In 2024, I will return to my best physical condition. Bonus points to anyone who’s reading this and can refer me to a good gym in Covington. Keep valuing the present moment. This goes without saying, but tomorrow is never promised. I will keep valuing the present moment in front of me. Kindness is key. Perhaps the most important of the four primary resolutions is to keep kindness first. You never know what people are going through on a day-to-day basis. It’s important to keep kindness and empathy in your heart and show it when it is needed the most. I will continue to keep following this specific guideline.

I hope everyone had a great 2023 and I wish you all an even better 2024.