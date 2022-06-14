MISSY BRADEN: Kids, pets and hot cars — a fatal combination

While “Hot Fun in the Summertime” makes for a great song title, it is not very much fun suffering in the heat of summer in Georgia. As temperatures climb so do our fears of children and pets being left in cars or accidentally getting into vehicles on their own. So far this year an 8-month-old baby girl died after being left in a car in Georgia, and two more children have died in the United States. The two years before this were among the lowest number of fatalities on record, mostly due to COVID and people staying in their homes. The two years before that, however, had the highest number on record with 53 children dying each year due to being left in hot cars.



About half of the fatalities are due to children being left in cars accidentally. A quarter of the deaths happen when children climb into a vehicle or trunk and cannot get out. The remaining deaths are caused by a caregiver deliberately leaving a child in a car, carjackings and other factors.

On a relatively mild 85-degree day the temperature inside a car can reach 100 degrees in about 8 minutes. Infants and toddlers overheat up to five times faster than an adult, so heatstroke and death occur much faster for them.

Every year hundreds of pets are killed by heatstroke from being left in cars – even if it is just for a few minutes. Imagine your pet in the car with his fur coat and temperatures rapidly climbing over 100 degrees inside the car. Pet owners think cracking the windows will help, but research shows it makes very little difference. While Georgia does not have a state law addressing animals in parked vehicles, there may be local ordinances or cruelty laws that apply.

What can be done to prevent hot car deaths? Leave children and pets home with a caregiver when possible. Run errands in the early hours before the car heats up so quickly, but remember that even in relatively cool temperatures the inside of the car heats up very fast. Use drive thru windows when possible instead of leaving anyone in the car when you run inside, even if it is “just for a minute.” Have some type of reminder that your child or pet is with you in the back seat — leave something like your cell phone or purse or wallet in the back so you must open that back door to retrieve it when you stop. The times pets or children are accidentally left in vehicles are often attributed to the caregiver being distracted. Either their routine has changed, they are tired, or something happens to shift their attention. Keep your vehicle locked when it is in your driveway to prevent children from climbing inside the car or trunk and getting trapped in there.

While some vehicles and child car seats have warning systems and alarms for helping prevent leaving a child in a car, these systems vary widely in effectiveness and availability. Slogans and public service campaigns recommend you Look Before You Lock, and Look Again, and know Where’s Baby? All of these processes can help but ultimately caregivers must make the decisions and stay aware when transporting children and pets.

If you see a child or pet in a hot car, call 911 immediately. Moments matter in these cases.

Missy Braden is a certified Child Passenger Safety Technician Instructor based at Piedmont Newton Hospital. She can be reached at 770-385-4396 or missy.braden@piedmont.org.