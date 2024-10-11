MILLIGAN: State pulls bait and switch on property taxes

To say that no one likes taxes is to threaten to be obvious, but this truism nevertheless drives a lot of political discussions.

Elected officials at every level work constantly to find ways to tell voters they’re cutting taxes, whether they’re doing so or not.

Republicans find social programs to cut and tell everyone they’re saving money, all which they spend more on the stuff the programs once covered. Democrats simply try to shift the tax burden onto people with more money, telling the rest they’re saving money all while the rich people just raise prices and we spend more there.

And meanwhile, necessary public services such as fire departments, trash pick-up and education look for money to meet demand, knowing no one wants to give them any money at all.

Note, for instance, the recent ploy by the Georgia General Assembly to try and look effective on the tax front.

Although the state does not levy property taxes, the state legislators hear about complaints about high property taxes nonetheless, since no one every pays attention in civics class and just blames the nearest governmental body for everything.

So, to try and look like they’re doing something about a funding formula they’re not involved in, they’ve proposed a new constitutional amendment that will further wreck local funding of governments.

This questions sounds good on paper. Given rising property values are outstripping inflation, this new measure would forbid local governments from increasing property taxes any more than the year-to-year inflation increase, therefore saving homeowners money.

And, of course, cutting funding to things like, you know, schools and local police departments.

The state doesn’t cover all those costs. Local homeowners do. But in the rush to lower taxes, they’ll strip these forces to the bone to save a few bucks on their tax bills.

The Walton County Board of Education estimates that, if this measure had been in place over the last five years, they would have brought in $26 million less over that period.

Considering most of that money goes to pay teachers, is that cut really worth it?

Sure, local governments can overreach in spending, as our board of commissioners can sometimes prove.

And the amendment allows local governments to opt out, though it’s a burdensome process guaranteed to make the local body look greedy and leave the state lawmakers free and clear to celebrate their “tax savings” ploy.

The WCBOE is looking to spend nearly $500,000 on school safety improvements in the months ahead, following the Apalachee High School shooting.

Would they have that money with this in place? Or is saving a few tax dollars worth more to us than the answer to that question?

Stephen Milligan is news editor of The Walton Tribune. Email comments to stephen.milligan@waltontribune.com.