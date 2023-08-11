Dear Editor:

Meanwhile, down at “Marcus Jordan’s”, own (Official-TAX COLLECTOR) office were many of our fellow Citizens with their PINK SLIPS showing and concern & worry on their faces hoping to meet personally with Mr. Jordan so he could address their unanswered questions. You see: While he was enjoying his life, shockingly, hundreds of these threatening little pieces of fiction, and ill will were mailed out, just in time to ruin folks weekend and fading moral.

(You can look up the exact figure of liens yourself on the Tax Commissioner associated website: bit.ly/3Qy98g8.

Conveniently, he made himself scarce, Monday, after he sent out his personal, cowardly little pink extortion mass mailings. (Possibly to avoid embarrassing confrontations?). I became suspicious about this secret pink mailing, and went down to see what I could see. I asked to talk to the man without a conscience, but he wouldn’t see me. I have a feeling, “Something rotten is happening at the Tax Commissioner’s office”.

Sincerely,

Holly Jameson



