LETTER: Thank you to Partners in Education for supporting Newton schools

Dear Editor,

It is hard to believe that students will soon report back to school for the start of the 2022-2023 school year. As a result, we recently welcomed approximately 200 new teachers to our district at our annual BEST Teacher Induction Program. Our Partners in Education made a great impression on the new teachers and showed once again that Newton County School System has the absolute best school partners by donating over 90 door prizes for the event. We received, gift bags, tote bags, and more than $1,900 in gift cards! Needless to say, the new teachers were excited at the prospect of taking home one of the wonderful prizes.

Although we announce the name of each business or organization that donates a door prize at the time of the drawing, so that our local community is also aware of their commitment, I’d like to publicly thank the following school Partners in Education for donating gifts for our new teachers: Spectacular Eyecare; Greenleaf Trucking; Faith of Jesus Ministries; Springfield Baptist Church; Boy Scouts of America; Brightmoor Hospice; American Legion Auxiliary; United Bank; Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Chi Tau Omega Chapter; K & R Design; Grace Baptist Church; Georgia Association of Educators; Emmanuel Community Church; Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Phi Omicron Zeta; Mayfield ACE Hardware; Dr. Bradley Jacoby; Snapping Shoals EMC; Intentional Success Community Partnerships; Piedmont Newton Hospital Auxiliary; Georgia United Credit Union; and Newton Federal Bank.

Thank you so much for supporting our schools! And thank you to all our Partners in Education who continually support our students and schools throughout the school year. Our community is blessed with businesses, organizations, churches, and civic groups that truly care about the children and employees of Newton County Schools. We look forward to working with all of them during the course of the 2022-2023 school year!

Sincerely,

Sherri Partee

Director of Public Relations

Newton County Schools