LETTER: Sukisha Kilgore

Dear Editor,

It is with great pride that I have stepped into the role of Postmaster for Covington, a community rich in tradition and promise. As we begin 2025, the U. S. Postal Service is also embarking on a remarkable year, celebrating 250 years of Delivering for America.

This historic milestone is a moment of reflection and progress. Here in Covington, we are embracing the future with optimizations to our network and services designed to meet your needs. From expanding USPS Ground Advantage for affordable shipping to introducing new services like Next-Day Priority that makes shipping faster and more convenient, USPS remains dedicated to providing reliable and innovative solutions.

I am deeply committed to serving Covington and ensuring our Post Office remains a cornerstone of the community. My team and I look forward to strengthening connections, supporting local businesses, and delivering the service excellence you’ve come to expect.

Thank you for trusting USPS to be part of your daily lives. Here’s to a bright year ahead!

Sincerely,

Sukisha Kilgore

Postmaster

Covington Post Office

Covington, GA 30014