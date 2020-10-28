LETTER: State Bar of Georgia congratulates Judge McCamy

To the Editor:

On behalf of the State Bar of Georgia, I am writing to extend congratulations to Henry County Chief Assistant District Attorney Cheveda McCamy on her appointment by Gov. Brian Kemp to serve as a Superior Court judge for the Alcovy Judicial Circuit, covering Newton and Walton counties.

A Covington resident, Judge McCamy will be well served in her new position by her 22 years of experience in the legal profession, including private law practice and public service as a senior assistant district attorney for Fulton County and DeKalb County before her most recent post in Henry County.

By accepting this appointment, Judge McCamy demonstrates her continued commitment to serving the public and the justice system. We wish her well in this new capacity of judicial leadership.

Sincerely,

Dawn M. Jones

President, State Bar of Georgia