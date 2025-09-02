LETTER: Is seeing believing?

Dear Editor,

We all know the old saw “seeing is believing”, that the evidence of our eyes and ears is the best guide to reality. But do we follow it?

More than 300 lawsuits against the Trump administration have resulted in nearly 200 orders finding its actions to be illegal.

President Trump sent thousands of troops into our cities alleging a non-existent crime emergency. Reports show troops picking up trash in parks. Meanwhile, the Trump administration fired experienced FBI and the Department of Justice personnel and replaced them with Trump loyalists.

Trump administration cabinet level officials share one credential: blind loyalty to President Trump. Health Secretary Bobby Kennedy, with no relevant expertise or education, is issuing orders contrary to scientifically based best practices. The result: extreme risk to every aspect of our health, safety and well-being.

President Trump cancelled efforts to counter unprecedented carbon-emission driven fires, floods and heat waves and transition to cheaper, safer renewable energy. He is gutting federal emergency response capabilities to boot.

President Trump and his supporters in Congress took trillions from providing vital health care and nutrition for millions of Americans and gave trillions in tax benefits to the wealthiest Americans, thereby increasing the national debt by trillions of dollars.

Do Americans understand the irresponsible and dangerous actions of President Trump and of those who support them, like Congressman Mike Collins?

Do Georgians and our fellow Americans believe the evidence of their own eyes? Is “seeing believing”?

President Trump is counting on all of us being blind and failing to do so.

Bruce Menke