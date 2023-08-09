LETTER: Response to July 26 article 'See Their Future'

Dear Editor,



In reference to the July 26, 2023 article, 'See Their Future,' I would like to compliment the NCSO for the Art Program with following Exhibit made available to their inmates. What a wonderful opportunity for inmates to be encouraged to exercise their creativity through artistic expression.

As an art instructor for over 55 years, I have seen the many benefits of self expression through the arts. People of any age can partake in this activity. I have seen students work through the personal loss of someone dear as they thoughtfully apply paint to canvas. The finished project might be a portrait, a place or even colors and textures which convey a feeling. Art can act as a release valve for deep seated emotions of which a person may not even be aware. Many students tell me that their art is their therapy. I know it is for me.

Artistic expression can be threatening to those who are vulnerable. By placing their efforts before the eyes of others, it can be devastating to hear criticism, especially if that work is seen as an extension of themself. Encouragement is so important. A safe place where they are allowed to try and fall short of their envisioned goals. We all crawl before we walk and walk before we run. That is how living and learning is achieved.

However, the very process of creating art is so rewarding and fun within itself, it can’t help but be therapeutic. And then, as an added benefit, to receive applause for our efforts; it helps build self esteem and confidence. Art is problem solving. Which color should I chose? How dark should that be? How large? Should I change the angle of that line? And there are choices that may be better than others but only if you know what results you are trying to achieve. But ultimately it is only paper or perhaps canvas, neither of which are life altering. So, we can experiment and see where different selections take us. It becomes play and we can lose ourselves in it. Often times artists experience the “happy little accidents” that Bob Ross used to talk about and we embrace them. They become a part of our creation. They may even be a turning point for the piece, taking it in a completely different direction or finishing it. There are so many things that art has taught me that are applicable to my life’s journey. I have come to believe that there are certain truths that can be applied to every aspect of life. And those truths will always produce pleasing results.

I applaud Sheriff Ezell Brown, Capt. Brice Smith and Workforce Development Program Coordinator Tongela Smith for implementing this uplifting program with the help of art instructor Dr. Zerric Clinton.

Sincerely,

Elise Hammond

Southern Heartland Art Gallery

Director



