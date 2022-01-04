LETTER: Reader says some of Newton Rams’ athletic history untold

To the Editor:



My compliments on the Bicentennial Edition for Newton County. The articles on the various histories of our county made for some great reading.

That said, I was disappointed to see a lot of missing information in the Education Section. The article on the three high schools’ athletic success has a glaring omission and that the Newton Basketball Teams.

While Ron Bradley was coaching at Newton, the team won Region Championships in 1961, 1962, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971 and 1972. In addition, Newton’s home court winning streak of 129 is the longest of any high school in the country. The old gym on Newton Drive was called “Death Valley” for a reason.

My old yearbooks from 1963-1967 do not indicate whether the girl’s teams won any Region Championships but I remember them being State Runner-up in 1963.

Finally, there should have been an inclusion of the RL Cousins High School teams prior to the 1970 consolidation. I remember seeing their football team in the late 1960’s and that team was strong.

This part of our history should have been researched in more depth and there are more than a few residents who could have contributed.

Sincerely,

Mike Lassiter

Covington

(Editor’s Note: Information for the athletics history in the Bicentennial Magazine was obtained by The News from each high school athletic department.)