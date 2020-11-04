LETTER: Newton resident opposes Jones Petroleum development

Dear Editor:

I have recently become aware of a proposed development by Jones Petroleum, Inc. to construct a travel and convenience center — i.e. truck stop — at SR 11 and I 20 in Social Circle, Ga., in unincorporated Newton County.

After having spoken to many of my neighbors as well as my county commissioner Stan Edwards, it is very apparent to me that this type of development is vehemently opposed in our area.

I live near the Hub, and this is something they we DO NOT want to happen! I can assure you that I will fight this proposal any way I can, and am willing to bet the local citizens will do likewise.

Mary Street

Newton County