LETTER: NCSS thanks businesses for continued support

Dear Editor:

It’s hard to believe that students will soon report back to school for the start of the 2021-2022 school year. This week we officially welcomed approximately 200 new teachers to our district at our annual BEST Teacher Induction Program. Our Partners in Education made a great impression on the new teachers and showed once again that Newton County School System has the absolute best school partners by donating over 50 door prizes for the event. We received, gift bags, tote bags, gift cards and more! The new teachers were definitely excited at the prospect of taking home one of the wonderful prizes.

Although we announce the name of each business or organization that donates a door prize at the time of the drawing, so that our local community is also aware of their commitment, I’d like to publicly thank the following school Partners in Education for donating gifts for our new teachers: Macedonia Baptist Church; Georgia Association of Educators; United Bank; Communication Workers of America Local 3205; Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Phi Omicron Zeta Chapter; Spectacular Eyecare; American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Unit 32; Golden’s Deli; UMAS Karate; Snapping Shoals EMC; Zion Baptist Church; Burge Plantation; and Josten’s.

Thank so much for supporting our schools! And thank you to all of our Partners in Education who continually support our students and schools throughout the school year. Our community is blessed with businesses, organizations, churches, and civic groups that truly care about the children and employees of Newton County Schools. We look forward to working with all of them during the course of the 2021-2022 school year!

Sincerely,





Sherri Partee

NCSS Director of

Public Relations