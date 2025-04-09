GRAHAM: Help us welcome grandson Graham Thomas Crews

The Rotary Club of Loganville starts each of its Thursday morning meetings with a big “Good morning, beautiful people!” from Sergeant of Arms Renee Park, who then proceeds to ask club members and guests about any good news they might want to share with the group.

On this particular morning I had quite a bit of not just good news but great news to share with the club (more on that coming later this month), but none greater than the best news of all: the birth of our second grandchild and first grandson.

Yes, Virginia, after three daughters and one granddaughter, there is another male hanging with Grumpy in the family tree now.

Graham Thomas Crews was born March 19 weighing in at 7 pounds 13 ounces and measuring 19 inches long.

This is the second addition to the family for my daughter, Madison, and husband Tyler. Mom, dad and big sister, Cora Mae, are all doing well.

I know you’ve probably already heard being a grandparent is the best. You probably think, yeah, yeah what else are they going to say.

I’m going to give it to you straight: it’s true, it really is the best. Cora Mae has been an incredible blessing in our lives the last 2 1/2 years, and now our blessings have doubled with the addition of Graham.

Just as we did with Cora Mae, we’ve prayed over little Graham asking God grant him His protection, grace, courage, strength and wisdom. Graham will need all of these attributes and more as he wades into this brave new world.

As his grandparents, we’ve promised to love little Graham with all our hearts and to help raise him up to be a warrior for Christ just as we have his big sister.

This is a time when warriors for Christ are needed more than ever. We’re praying God won’t just add Graham to His army, but He will make him a leader for it as well.

Patrick Graham is the proprietor and publisher of The Walton Tribune and The Covington News. His email address is patrick.graham@waltontribune.com.