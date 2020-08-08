Graham: Foster has work to do as judge

Four years ago, Jeff Foster was in his home having a casual conversation with his wife when he collapsed.

His heart was beating so wildly Jeff lost consciousness and fell to the floor, and it took a neighbor who was a fireman and other members of Loganville Fire Department to revive him.

The next thing anyone knew, Jeff was at Eastside Medical Center on life support, and it didn’t look good. Jeff needed a miracle, family and friends were told, and prayers were sought.

God heard those prayers. He delivered that miracle.

As a result, Jeff Foster is still with us today.

“No other way to put it, I cheated death,” Jeff wrote on his Facebook page as he recapped what had happened that week in February 2016. “Fell out Monday night in V-Fib (Ventricular Fibrillation) with a wildly erratic heart beat. Neighbor across the street is a fireman. He came over and the rest of the Loganville Fire Department revived me. My buddies at Loganville police took care of my family and got them to the hospital. After two days on life support, I woke up. Feel like I was hit by a train. Surgery (Friday morning) for a defibrillator/pace maker. Odds are about one in 1,000 to survive this. The social media support, thoughts and prayers are astounding and inspiring. I serve a Risen Savior, and obviously have more to accomplish for His glory!”

I agree. I believe God delivered that miracle because He still has work for Jeff to do.

What if Jeff being the next superior court judge for the Alcovy Judicial Circuit is part of what He has in mind for His good and faithful servant?

Impossible for us to know of course, His plans are His plans alone, but here is what I do know.

I’ve known Jeff a long time now. He is a good friend and an even better person.

That’s not to say his opponent in the runoff isn’t. I’ve heard good things about him from people whose opinions I value.

But I know I’m voting for Jeff Foster and I would encourage all of you to do the same.

I know Jeff will do an outstanding job as superior court judge and is also the best option for maintaining the balance between Walton County and Newton County representation on the bench in the combined circuit.

I know the runoff is Tuesday, and I know I’m voting for Jeff Foster.

Patrick Graham is the owner of The Walton Tribune, The Covington News, The Sand Mountain Reporter (Albertville, Alabama), Times-Journal (Fort Payne, Alabama) and Jackson County Sentinel (Scottsboro, Alabama). He is a graduate of the University of Alabama.



