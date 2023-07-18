TREY BAILEY: School Tax: Balancing the Need and the Burden

Benjamin Franklin once said, “two things are certain, death and taxes.” And while I, personally, cannot control your death date, I might be able to help with your tax rate.

Property taxes, including school taxes, have long been a contentious issue among homeowners in Newton County. While it is essential to recognize the burden they impose on property owners, the need for school taxes cannot be overlooked. As responsible citizens, we must consider the long-term benefits of a well-funded education system and the positive impact it has on our community. First and foremost, quality education is the foundation of a successful society. Public education is the great equalizer; it offers everyone an opportunity to learn to read and write and change their station in life. School taxes provide the necessary resources for schools to maintain high educational standards, attract skilled teachers, and offer a wide range of extracurricular activities. These investments form the building blocks of a thriving community, attracting families and businesses alike, and increasing property values in the long run. Thus, by supporting school taxes, property owners indirectly benefit from a strong and prosperous community. Also, an excellent education system is an investment in our children’s future. It is the Newton County Schools System’s vision to see every student well-rounded and prepared for the future. By equipping them with the necessary knowledge and skills, we empower our young learners to become competent professionals and engaged citizens. Quality education opens doors for better job opportunities, leading to increased income levels and a higher quality of life. Ultimately, this benefits everyone, including property owning taxpayers, who can benefit from a more prosperous and economically stable community. However, it is essential to address the concerns of property owners regarding the burden of school taxes. One possible solution is implementing tax relief programs or exemptions for senior citizens or individuals with low incomes. By providing targeted assistance to those who may be most affected, we can alleviate some of the burden without compromising the quality of education. The Senior Tax Exemption that the Board of Education passed earlier in the year will now be presented to the citizens of Newton County for a vote in November 2023.

Another potential solution to lowering the tax burden on property owners is by adjusting the millage rate. (You can read more about what the millage rate is and how it works at www.TreyBailey.us). The Board of Education is currently debating the amount to roll-back the millage rate. A “full” roll-back rate would be to 14.040 and seems very unlikely due to the rising costs of, well, everything. Seriously, inflation has caused nearly every budgeted expense to increase, from bus fuel to pencils and paper. One of the biggest expenses in the school system budget is personnel which makes up nearly 90% of the entire annual budget. And with the nationwide teacher shortage, we are doing our best to pay a competitive wage, recruit good teachers from other districts, while retaining the great teachers we have now. So, a full millage roll-back won’t happen this year. However, we are discussing HOW LOW we can adjust the tax rate and still have the necessary funds to provide quality education. That debate will be finalized Tuesday, July 18th when we set the millage rate for 2023.

Additionally, being transparent and accountable in how school taxes are spent will enable taxpayers to have a clear understanding of how their funds are being used. All school system expenses are budgeted annually in open session meetings, and any expense over $25,000 is voted on by the Board in public monthly meetings. I highly encourage citizen participation at these monthly meetings to see first-hand where the money is being spent. [As a quick aside, no one likes paying taxes. I know I don’t. And I certainly don’t like to see my tax bill continue to go up year after year. So, I want to be clear, the Newton County School Board has NOT increased your tax bill. If anything, we have been lowering the millage rate as often as we can to offset the skyrocketing property values. The current school millage rate is the lowest it has been in over 25 years. The reason that taxes continue to increase is due to the property evaluations. The Newton County Tax Assessors office is the governmental body who determines the value of your property. Once that value is set by that office, the Board of Education and the Board of Commissioners and the local City Councils must adjust their millage rates to try and offset the new valuations. PLEASE, if you feel like your property has been valued incorrectly, file an appeal with the Tax Assessor.] I know we have much work to be done in Newton County Schools, but we have been on an upward trajectory. The high school graduation rate is now 92% and higher than the state average. We just graduated 1,400 scholars. The class of 2023 seniors were awarded nearly $100 MILLION in college scholarships. We have new mobile phone policies in our schools helping to deter bullying and behavior incidents. We are truly beginning to see real progress. And now the Board is searching for our next visionary Superintendent who will build on where we’ve come, and lead us to the next great heights. We are currently narrowing down our Superintendent pool of candidates so that we can begin interviews in the next two months.

The future is bright for public education in Newton County. It will cost us a little bit of money and a lot of hard work, but we can do it. I personally understand the burden on property owners AND the need for school taxes, but a well-funded education system is crucial for the growth and prosperity of our community. By investing in quality education, we provide our children with opportunities, attract businesses, and enhance property values.

I think that is a win for everyone.

Trey Bailey is a proud native of Newton County. 27 years ago, he married his high school sweetheart, Alonda Hodges Bailey—a teacher at Mansfield Elementary School. Together they have three daughters: Anna (18), and identical twins Kaitlyn & Kristen (15).

Trey is a Pastor at Eastridge Church, where he’s been on staff for 20 years.

After graduating from Newton County High School in 1992, he attended the University of Georgia, took a break from school, and spent six years touring the US in a Gen-X alt-rock band, before graduating from Mercer as a Bachelor of Business Information Systems. A committed life-long learner, Trey completed his masters work in Biblical Studies from Luther Rice Seminary in May 2023 and begins doctoral work in the Fall.

Trey has served the Covington-Newton County Chamber of Commerce as Chairman of Leadership Newton County with five years’ service and three years on the Special Events Committee. He and his family and have a great appreciation for the arts and have volunteered with both the Covington Regional Ballet and the Arts Association of Newton County. Trey currently is serving his second elected term with the Newton County Board of Education as a representative for District 1. This is his eighth year in office.

Trey has a passion for learning, leading, and community unity. His level-headed logical approach to politics coupled with his diplomatic style of dialogue has given him an audience with citizens on both sides of the political aisle.

To read more of his thoughts on education, ramblings about life, and inspirational messages, check out his blog at www.TreyBailey.us.



