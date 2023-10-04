TONYA ANDERSON: Good news for Georgians: We can create Georgia jobs and reduce pollution at the same time

As the hottest summer on record comes to a close, I can’t help but look back at this season’s sweltering temperatures and reflect on the Georgians being hit hardest: our small business owners paying higher utility bills, our farmers navigating extreme temperatures, elderly Georgians most at risk of heat-related illnesses, and our children headed back to school.

Not to mention, last month, students at Clark Atlanta University were displaced following extreme flooding along campus streets and residence halls. Parts of southwest Georgia were hit by Hurricane Idalia earlier this month—with 10+ Georgia counties qualifying for disaster relief due to storm damage.

The reality is clear when speaking with constituents in my district; Georgians are feeling the effects of the climate crisis. Enduring record-breaking heat underscores the urgency of progress on clean energy. We can’t afford politicians who ignore the challenges our families face.

Fortunately, there is a solution on the horizon. Since the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act a year ago, Georgia ranks second in the nation for new clean energy projects, attracting over $18.83 billion in investment, the third-highest in the country.

This is good news for Georgians in every corner of our state who stand to benefit from our state’s clean energy boom.

In my district, Covington will gain 1,000 new jobs from the Archer Aviation Electric Aircraft Manufacturing Facility. Augusta will see 600 new jobs from the Solvay Specialty Polymers Battery Factory. And, even sooner than expected, the Hyundai and LG Battery Plant will generate nearly 4,000 jobs in the Savannah area, thanks to Biden’s clean energy plan.

These federal investments solidify Georgia’s leadership in electric vehicles, while also promoting affordability and accessibility.

We can protect our families from pollution and create new, good-paying jobs for families within our community at the same time.

This is a reality every single congressional Republican representing our state refuses to face. Instead, they have fought to repeal these job creating measures and all the health benefits that come along with it.

Republicans in Congress pushed our government to the brink of shutdown. The impact of the shutdown on Georgia families would be disastrous. Now, lawmakers now have until mid-November to reach an agreement to keep the government open, and in turn, protect these new Georgia jobs and the vital air and water quality monitoring from the EPA that Georgia communities rely on to stay healthy.

Now is not the time to backtrack. Opposing these policies means opposing job creation, pollution reduction, safeguards for clean air and water, and lower utility costs for our neighbors. Under the Gold Dome, I’m committed to clearing the path for clean energy jobs to expand workforce opportunities across Georgia.

This opportunity can spark an economic boom statewide, marking a historic moment where we prioritize both economic growth and environmental health. It’s the only way forward.

Senator Tonya Anderson represents District 43, which includes Newton and Rockdale counties and a portion of DeKalb County.



