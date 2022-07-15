Reader wonders if Rivian, Kemp and JDA makes for good combination

Dear Editor:

I write as a very concerned Morgan County landowner and taxpayer, and I have five generations of ancestors buried in Davis Cemetery. Thanks to my Dad and ancestors, my family owns five parcels of land (289 acres total) on Old Mill & Davis Academy, next to and downstream from the proposed mega-factory. Some of our land is already in a permanent Conservation Easement and can’t be developed. In 2018 we lost a sixth tract under threat of condemnation by Georgia Transmission Company. GTC told us a new (ugly) electrical substation was necessary for Facebook and was not for a possible development across Old Mill Road.

I take issue with part of Mr. Sheidler’s (a PR/lobbyist at a Washington D.C. company) statement in a recent article about JDA land purchases. He says that “all negotiations were at arm’s length with no threat of condemnation by the JDA.” But the JDA and GDED told an 80 year-old widow, who I know well, that she faced condemnation by GDOT if she did not negotiate with the JDA for one of her tracts.

This nice lady interpreted that as a threat, and she was told that while JDA can’t condemn land, GDOT has that power. The analogy is that GDOT is the hammer, and at least in this case, JDA is swinging that hammer. She felt scared and intimidated.

Aside from that ugly incident, there are two critical questions:

1. Is 2,000 acres of working farmland, forests, some homes, streams, ponds, wetlands and a major source of drinking water in one of the prettiest parts of middle Georgia the best location for a massive car and lithium battery plant?

2. Is an unproven, risky start-up EV company (Rivian) worth betting $1.5 billion of taxpayer money on, while harming the quality of life of many residents?

Most unbiased thinking people would answer “No.” The plant should be in a city, on land zoned heavy industrial. All of Georgia shouldn’t be Mega-Atlanta, and this isn’t East Atlanta anyway. Most employees won’t be coming from the four county area. How many local engineers and experienced manufacturing or technology workers are sitting around unemployed, waiting to work in a new factory? With 2-3% unemployment, many businesses here (Hitachi et al) desperately need new employees.

For why this is a bad location, please see the information from Morgan Land Sky Water Preservation, Inc. on www.No2Rivian.org. Despite what JDA says, with over 3,300 supporters this is not a little group of irrelevant country folk. The recently filed lawsuit is chock full of merit. The JDA-Rivian lease agreement is clearly not a tax-exempt usufruct. Taxpayers are already paying for JDA’s huge legal & PR budget. Should they also pay Rivian’s taxes and other expenses?

The private company Rivian Inc. should be paying its own way, even if their economic performance has been incredibly bad. They do not deserve free land, utilities, transportation infrastructure, et cetera. They should not be exempt from taxes, local zoning, regulations concerning clean water, etc. During the last two calendar years and the 1Q of 2022, Rivian has had a cumulative reported Net Income (Loss) of negative $7.29 Billion. Rivian is no Kia, Hyundai or Ford.

$1.5 Billion is a huge subsidy to a risky California start-up without a successful track record. In fact, Rivian’s recent SEC Form 10-K lists 18 “Risk Factors.” Risks include, but are not limited to: “We are a growth stage company with a history of losses and expect to incur significant expenses and losses for the foreseeable future.” “Our success depends on attracting and retaining a large number of customers. If we are unable to do so, we will not achieve profitability.” “We face significant challenges as a new entrant into the highly competitive automotive industry, and we may not be successful.” Et cetera.

Rivian stock has been a disaster after their November 2021 IPO. It has lost 86% since November 16th through July 6, 2022. Would you like for Gov. Kemp and the JDA to manage your retirement plan? Bet $1.5 billion on this horse? They say don’t worry, the state will “clawback” incentives if Rivian doesn’t meet targets. How do you clawback from a company that doesn’t make money or might fail in the future? It sounds like this “done deal done set sail” on a leaky ship.

The governor loves state’s rights, but he seems to disregard the rights of small towns in rural counties that enjoy robust economies & successful agricultural, forestry, and hospitality industries. Kemp & JDA are not the only good storytellers. Rivian’s website says “Preserve the natural world. Forever.” Really? Many Georgians in Morgan & Walton counties and elsewhere hope that this project does not go forward here. Help us and future generations at www.No2Rivian.org. Read the information, sign the petition & donate. I have.

Sincerely,

Felton Jenkins III



