HICE: A noble profession

Throughout the spring, I attended signing ceremonies for the talented and hardworking students in the 10th District who were nominated to and accepted by a U.S. Service Academy. There are limited prestigious slots available, and our district is sending seven young people to service academies this year. I could not be prouder of each and every one of them, and I am thrilled to be a part of their journey.



For those young people hoping to attend a U.S. Service Academy or simply learn more about it, I’ll be holding my annual Service Academy Day on Saturday, Aug. 21, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Georgia Military College in Milledgeville. This event is an outstanding opportunity for high school students interested in serving our nation to speak with representatives from the U.S. Military, Naval, Coast Guard, Merchant Marine, and Air Force academies, as well as members of my team, about best practices for applying to these prestigious institutes.

I am honored to have nominated so many talented, intelligent, and hardworking students from the 10th District to these academies. I look forward to getting to know the next generation of young leaders. To register for this event, please send an email to GA10Noms@mail.house.gov by Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Then, visit my website to learn how to receive a Congressional nomination.

Rep. Jody Hice represents Georgia’s 10th Congressional District, including Newton and Walton counties among others, in the U.S. House.